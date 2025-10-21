Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat X Review: Fans Call Harshvardhan Rane, Sonam Bajwa’s Film ‘One Time Watch’ | Bollywood News

Last Updated: October 21, 2025, 14:11 IST

Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat, starring Harshvardhan Rane and Sonam Bajwa, released this Diwali weekend, earning mixed reviews.

This Diwali weekend was packed with movie madness! Along with Thamma, Harshvardhan Rane and Sonam Bajwa’s romantic drama Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat has also made its way to theatres today (October 21, 2025). Fans have already rushed to catch the first shows and are now sharing their first impressions on X (formerly Twitter). While some are calling it a “one-time watch,” others are praising the lead pair’s chemistry. The Milap Zaveri directorial has sparked quite a mixed buzz online.

One user shared their thoughts on X, writing, “#EkDeewaneKiDeewaniyat Movie Review: Rating – One Time Watchable. Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat tries to be an intense musical love story but ends up feeling a bit overdramatic and predictable. The first half and interval work well, but the second half drags. The songs and a few emotional moments stand out, though some of the dialogues — especially the shayari-style ones — come off as cringe, like Instagram reels. Harshvardhan Rane and Sonam Bajwa’s chemistry, however, is quite good (sic).”

Another X user wrote, “#Ekdeewanekideewaniyat This is a good movie, I have seen it, it is a great movie, you must go and watch it. Both the songs and the story of this film are good, you can watch it. Good movie (sic).”

Another tweeted, “#EkDeewaneKiDeewaniyat Music is its USP. Its genuinely good. 2nd half is a slight improvement after a very weak first half. Harsh is decent and so is Sonam but they do overdo sometimes due to very weak writing and direction. Atleast the MUSIC was good (sic).”

Someone wrote, “More serial than cinema. Ek Deewane ki Deewaniyat really said 1000 episodes in 2 hours.”

Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat is off to a steady start at the box office. Early estimates suggest the Harshvardhan Rane and Sonam Bajwa starrer could earn around Rs 6–8 crore on its opening day. The numbers might see an upward trend if evening and night shows draw in more audiences. However, with the film clashing against Thamma, the competition at the box office is bound to impact its overall performance.

Reports suggest that Thamma was allocated a larger number of screens and show slots in multiplexes, leaving Rane’s film with limited availability. Typically, advance bookings for films begin with one screen per multiplex property for about four days, but PVR INOX reportedly made an exception in favour of Thamma.

Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat is a romantic drama directed by Milap Zaveri and written by Milap Zaveri and Mushtaq Shiekh. Produced under the banner Desi Movies Factory, the film stars Harshvardhan Rane and Sonam Bajwa in the lead roles. It is scheduled for a theatrical release on 21 October 2025, coinciding with Diwali.

The story follows Vikramaditya, a passionate artist who falls deeply in love with Adaa, a free-spirited woman who sees love as freedom rather than possession. Their relationship starts as an all-consuming romance, but Vikramaditya’s affection soon turns obsessive, and his insecurities begin to take over. Tragedy and betrayal follow, turning their love story into a haunting exploration of desire, ego, and the fine line between devotion and madness. Set against a backdrop of music, memories, and heartbreak, the film examines how the intensity of love can both create and destroy.

Harshvardhan Rane plays Vikramaditya, while Sonam Bajwa portrays Adaa Randhawa. Shaad Randhawa appears as Sanjay, Vikramaditya’s friend, and Sachin Khedekar plays Adaa’s father. The legendary Amitabh Bachchan is also part of the cast, taking on the role of Rajkumar Vijender.

