Ektaa Kapoor Urges Govt To Find Missing Balaji Ex-COO, Phone Bhoot New Promo Released

Ekta Kapoor has requested the Indian government and humanitarian organisation Kenya Red Cross to help find Zulfikar Ahmad Khan, former Chief Operating Officer (COO) of her banner Balaji Telefilms. Khan went missing in Nairobi in the third week of July this year. In an Instagram post, Ekta shared a photograph of Khan and wrote, “Our Ex-COO of Balaji Telefilms Limited has disappeared from Nairobi almost three months ago I request the Ministry of External Affairs and Kenya Red Cross to kindly look into this.”

The makers of Phone Bhoot have dropped a new promo of their film raising excitement among all. The promo featured Sheeba Chaddha as a ‘chudail’ and shared a glimpse of what happens when she meets two ghostbusters – Siddhant and Ishaan. The 48-seconds was surely a laughter ride and promised that the film will be a blockbuster comedy. Starring Katrina Kaif, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter in the lead, Phone Bhoot will hit theatres on November 4, 2022.

India chapter of the International Federation of Film Critics (FIPRESCI) has shared a list of the top ten Indian movies of all time. Satyajit Ray’s Pather Panchali has topped the list. Released in 1955, Pather Panchali was based on Bibhutibhushan Bandyopadhyay’s Bengali novel of the same name and was the first installment in Apu Trilogy of films. Amitabh Bachchan, Dharmendra, Amjad Khan, Hema Malini and Jaya Bachchan’s 1975 movie Sholay is also on the 10th spot of the list.

Ever since Sajid Khan’s participation in Salman Khan’s Bigg Boss 16, there have been complaints from a lot of industry people and netizens as the filmmaker was accused of sexual misconduct by several women during the Me Too movement. Now, Sherlyn Chopra has accused the filmmaker of sexual harassment and criminal intimidation. She filed a police complaint against him at the Juhu police station in Mumbai. “I didn’t have the courage earlier to file a complaint against a big name like him. After #MeToo, women stepped forward. He should be jailed,” she said as quoted by ANI.

Late actress Vaishali Takkar’s family fulfilled her wish and donated her eyes before her cremation on October 16. Sharing details about the same, her brother revealed how the Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai fame used to often talk about donating eyes post her death. Takkar was found dead at her Indore home on October 15. A suicide note was also recovered from her place which suggested that she was stressed and being harassed by her neighbour. Later, the prime accused in the case – Rahul Navlani was arrested.

