Elderly Fan Steps On Kajol’s Foot While Taking Selfie; Actress’ Reaction Goes Viral | Watch

Kajol recently had an unexpected moment with a fan while navigating through a crowd in the city. In a now-viral video, the Dilwale actress was seen graciously signing autographs when an elderly fan, in an attempt to take a selfie, accidentally stepped on her foot. Despite the momentary discomfort, Kajol maintained her composure, smiled, and continued with the selfie, impressing netizens with her grace.

The video has sparked a wave of admiration on social media. One fan commented, “That’s why Kajol is my favourite, she handled the situation in an incredible way,” while another wrote, “She’s very respectfully handle this situation.”

Kajol’s Upcoming Film Maa

On the work front, Kajol recently unveiled the first motion poster of her upcoming mythological thriller, Maa. Directed by Vishal Furia, known for Chhorii and Criminal Justice, the film presents her in a powerful role as a mother fighting to protect her daughter, played by Kherin Sharma.

The motion poster features a determined yet vulnerable Kajol holding her injured teenage daughter. The visual symbolism contrasts the presence of a devil on one side and a goddess on the other, highlighting the eternal battle between good and evil. The intense background score amplifies the film’s suspenseful narrative. Maa is scheduled for a theatrical release on June 27, 2025.

After the success of Shaitaan, Jio Studios and Devgn Films have reunited for Maa. The film is written by Saiwyn Quadras and produced by Ajay Devgn and Jyoti Deshpande, with Kumar Mangat Pathak serving as a co-producer. It will release in multiple languages, including Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Bengali. Alongside Kajol, the cast includes Ronit Roy, Indraneil Sengupta, and Jitin Gulati in significant roles.

Kajol’s Other Projects

Apart from Maa, Kajol will also star in Kayoze Irani’s Sarzameen, featuring Ibrahim Ali Khan, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Mihir Ahuja, and Tota Roy Chowdhury. The film is expected to showcase a gripping story with an ensemble cast.