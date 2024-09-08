রবিবার , ৮ সেপ্টেম্বর ২০২৪ | ২৫শে ভাদ্র, ১৪৩১ বঙ্গাব্দ
  /  বিনোদন

Elton John Gives Update on His Eye Infection, Says It’s Been ‘Distressing’

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
সেপ্টেম্বর ৮, ২০২৪ ১০:১১ অপরাহ্ণ
Elton John Gives Update on His Eye Infection, Says It’s Been ‘Distressing’

Published By: Shreyanka Mazumdar

Last Updated:

Los Angeles, United States of America (USA)

Elton John has been dealing with health issues over the years. (Photo Credit: X)

Elton John has been dealing with health issues over the years. (Photo Credit: X)

Singer Elton John recently revealed that he is left with limited vision in one eye after a severe infection.

Singer Elton John, who recently revealed that he is left with limited vision in one eye after a severe infection, said he was unable to watch his new documentary properly when it had its world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival 2024.

Co-directed by his manager and husband David Furnish and filmmaker R J Cutler, “Never Too Late” was screened at the gala on Friday.

The documentary takes an intense look at the first five years of John’s career in the 1970s and juxtaposes them with his recent “Farewell Yellow Brick Road” tour.

In his first public appearance since announcing his diagnosis on social media, the 77-year-old told Variety: “I couldn’t really see it because of my eye, but I sensed it. I’d seen it before. I don’t know. Seeing it with an audience is far more emotional than just sitting with a bunch of people. I got more out of it last night than I did when I saw it the first time, and it hit harder.” The eye infection is a roadblock to his daily routine.

“What’s happened with my eye has been very… just, it’s been very distressing because I’m used to getting out in the morning, looking at all the newspapers, looking at the charts, looking at everything, how the world is doing creatively, and I’ve lost that for the time being. It’s been seven weeks since I’ve been able to see all of this, but the prospect is good. I had a hell of a time,” the multiple award-winning musician added.

In his Instagram post shared earlier this week, John had said while he is on the road to recovery, it will take some time before sight in the affected eye returns.

“Never Too Late” is slated to stream on Disney+ on December 13.

.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed – PTI)

Shreyanka Mazumdar

Shreyanka Mazumdar is Chief Sub Editor of the entertainment team at News18. With an unbridled passion for all things Bollywood, she loves deep-diving …Read More



