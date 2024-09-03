‘Emergency’ Makers Move Bombay HC Seeking Censor Certificate for Kangana Ranaut Film Amid Ban Calls

The makers of Kangana Ranaut’s upcoming movie Emergency have moved the Bombay High Court. As reported by PTI, Zee Entertainment Enterprises, which is one of the producers of Emergency, is seeking direction to the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) to issue certificate for the film. The matter will now be heard on Wednesday, September 4.

Emergency is a political drama which stars Kangana Ranaut as the former Indian Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. However, the film has been facing boycotts and ban calls. Several Sikh organisations have accused the film of presenting the community in the wrong light. The Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) and the Akhal Takht have also demanded an immediate ban on the film, claiming it tries to “character assassinate” Sikhs by creating a narrative against them.

Last week, Kangana opened up about Emergency not getting a clearance from CBFC and shared that she will fight for her movie. “It’s getting too late. I hope the film comes on time. Otherwise, I am determined to fight for it. I am determined to even go to court to protect my film. To save my right as an individual. You can’t change history and scare us by threats,” she told IANS.

“We have to show the history. An almost 70-year-old woman was shot 30-35 times in her house… Someone must have killed her. Now you want to show it… Because apparently, you think you can hurt someone. But you have to show the history. So how did she die?” the actress added.

Kangana Ranaut is not just playing the lead in Emergency but is also directing it. Besides Kangana, the film also stars Anupam Kher, Milind Soman, Mahima Chaudhry and Shreyas Talpade among others. While Shreyas Talpade will be seen playing the role of Atal Bihari Vajpayee, Anupam Kher will be seen as Jayaprakash Narayan. Late actor Satish Kaushik will also be seen as Former Deputy Prime Minister of India, Jagjivan Ram.

Emergency is scheduled to hit theatres on September 6, 2024.