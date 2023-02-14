মঙ্গলবার , ১৪ ফেব্রুয়ারি ২০২৩ | ১লা ফাল্গুন, ১৪২৯ বঙ্গাব্দ
Esha Gupta Sending Love on Valentine’s Day in Sexy Biege Bikini Has All Our Attention

ফেব্রুয়ারি ১৪, ২০২৩ ৭:২৭ অপরাহ্ণ
esha gupta 1


Last Updated: February 14, 2023, 18:34 IST

Esha Gupta posts video in beige bikini.

Esha Gupta posts video in beige bikini.

Esha Gupta took to Instagram to post a stunning video in a beige bikini. Patralekhaa took to the comments section to praise her super-toned body.

Bollywood actress Esha Gupta often sets the internet on fire with breathtaking photos and videos in bold and ravishing outfits. With her distinctive fashion style, the actress never fails to make heads turn, be it on vacations or during general appearances. And now, as usual, her latest post has grabbed all the eyeballs.

Clad in a beige bikini, Esha Gupta posted a short clip. She chose to keep the caption of the video sweet and simple. “With Love,” read her caption. The video shows Esha approaching the camera, seemingly placed on a sunlounger. When she first starts walking, all we see is a black silhouette, but as she walks further, we can see her clad in a stunning beige bikini suit. She walks in with her hair open and unkempt, as though she is just enjoying and relaxing by the pool. With her well-toned hourglass physique, Esha undoubtedly raised the temperature.

Unsurprisingly, her post was filled with compliments from fans and followers. Actress Patralekhaa dropped a compliment for Esha and commented on the video writing, “Ahhhh. That body.” Several other fans left heart and fire emojis in the comments section.

Esha, who keeps her fans updated via her Instagram, earlier shared a stunning black and white picture of herself from a photoshoot where she posed to flaunt the tattoo of a dagger that she has on the lower left side of her back.

Here’s another snapshot of Esha Gupta from a photoshoot in which she looked absolutely magnificent. She was dressed in a silver bralette top with a skirt. Keeping the accessories to a bare minimum, Esha Gupta wore a simple anklet with the outfit. To perfectly complete the look, she went with open centre-parted hair, bold brows, a neutral lip colour, little makeup, and rosy blushed cheeks.

Films like Baadshaho, Rustom, and Jannat 2 gave Esha some of her most well-known roles. Meanwhile, Esha Gupta’s most recent project was Aashram 3, featuring Bobby Deol. This show is available to watch on MX Player. Anupria Goenka, Adhyayan Suman, Darshan Kumaar, Sachin Shroff, and Tridha Choudhury also play key roles in the drama-thriller directed by Prakash Jha.

