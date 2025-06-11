Exclusive: Bangladeshi chess player deported from India; 80-year-old legend Rani Hamid ‘disturbed’ by events | Chess News

80-year-old Bangladeshi chess legend Rani Hamid

NEW DELHI: Bangladesh’s renowned 80-year-old chess player Sayeda Jasimunnessa Khatun, better known as Rani Hamid, arrived in India earlier this month to participate in the 21st edition of the Delhi International Open Grandmasters Chess Tournament (June 7-14).The journey that began in high spirits took a troubling turn when her travel companion and compatriot, Ashiya Sultana, was denied entry into the country upon arrival at the Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi.Go Beyond The Boundary with our YouTube channel. SUBSCRIBE NOW!Sultana, 37, was reportedly blacklisted by the Foreigners Regional Registration Office (FRRO) for participating in a chess tournament in Kolkata while on a medical visa during a previous visit.As a result, she was held at the Airport immigration centre overnight and denied access to her luggage. Subsequently, she was deported to Bangladesh the following day.The incident left Rani Hamid visibly shaken and emotionally distressed. “I am very sad,” Hamid told TimesofIndia.com on the sidelines of the Delhi GM Open. “The person who came with me was not allowed to enter India. She was made to sit overnight at the immigration centre. They did not even give her access to her luggage. The next day, she was forced to buy a return ticket at double the price,” she said. “My mind is disturbed, and I am unable to focus on the game.”As a result of the unfortunate turn of events, Hamid (rated 1800+) has had a challenging run in the tournament so far, securing one win and one draw out of six rounds, all against lower-rated opponents.Hamid, who has long refrained from travelling alone for tournaments due to her growing age, added, “I never travel alone. I always have someone with me. She was accompanying me, and now she is gone. I have been left alone.”

Speaking further on the situation, the 80-year-old, who became Bangladesh’s first Woman International Master (WIM) in 1985, voiced deep concern over the apparent lack of coordination between the Indian and Bangladeshi authorities.“Her passport was clear, all documents were in order, but immigration told her she had been blacklisted for playing in a previous tournament on a medical visa,” Hamid continued.“At the time, she wasn’t even aware that it was a violation. If she had been informed earlier, she would never have come. The Indian authorities should have notified the Bangladesh Chess Federation.”

Hamid added that she pleaded with immigration officials for leniency. “I requested them: if you believe she violated the rules, then impose a fine, $100, $200, whatever, but let her stay and play for seven days. She is not a criminal. She hasn’t committed any crime. She didn’t kill, steal, or rob anyone. Her only offence is that she played chess.”Despite the emotional strain, Rani Hamid, however, acknowledged the support and hospitality provided by the organising committee of the Delhi Chess Association (DCA).ALSO READ: Rs 50,000 a month and countless sacrifices: How India’s chess future shapes up in Chennai hutWith the tournament held at The Tivoli, a resort in Chhatarpur, Delhi, where international participants are also accommodated, it takes Hamid less than five minutes to walk from her room to the playing hall. “It is very comfortable here. I can play only because of that comfort. I am very grateful to the organisers who sent tickets and invited us so warmly,” she said.DCA president Bharat Singh Chauhan described the incident as one of the many challenges that come with organising a major international event.“Visa issues are common for foreign players. In this case, the FRRO had blacklisted her. Perhaps she had previously come to India for medical treatment and ended up playing in a chess tournament, which may have led someone to file a complaint. As a result, she was denied entry. These kinds of challenges are part and parcel of hosting large-scale events,” he explained.