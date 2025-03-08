Advertise here
শনিবার , ৮ মার্চ ২০২৫ | ২৪শে ফাল্গুন, ১৪৩১ বঙ্গাব্দ
  1. অর্থনীতি
  2. আইন-আদালত
  3. ক্যারিয়ার
  4. খেলাধুলা
  5. জাতীয়
  6. তরুণ উদ্যোক্তা
  7. ধর্ম
  8. নারী ও শিশু
  9. প্রবাস সংবাদ
  10. প্রযুক্তি
  11. প্রেস বিজ্ঞপ্তি
  12. বহি বিশ্ব
  13. বাংলাদেশ
  14. বিনোদন
  15. মতামত
Advertise here
  /  বিনোদন

EXCLUSIVE: Gminxr Opens Up About His New Track ‘Lifestyle’ & What To Expect From Hitlist | N18V

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
মার্চ ৮, ২০২৫ ১০:৩৮ অপরাহ্ণ
EXCLUSIVE: Gminxr Opens Up About His New Track ‘Lifestyle’ & What To Expect From Hitlist | N18V

Advertise here


Advertise here

Gminxr has been instrumental in pushing Punjabi hip-hop onto the global stage, working with artists like AP Dhillon, Gurinder Gill, and Shinda Kahlon. In this exclusive chat with CNN-News18’s Yatamanyu Narain, he talks about his bold rebrand in 2025, the explosive new track Lifestyle featuring Tegi Pannu and Zehr Vibe, and his upcoming project Hitlist. More than just music, Lifestyle is a statement—high-energy production, razor-sharp lyricism, and visuals that exude confidence. But Gminxr isn’t stopping there. With Hitlist, he’s turning up the heat even more, making it clear that he’s here to dominate.Watch as he breaks down his journey from a behind-the-scenes genius to a powerhouse artist shaping the future of Punjabi hip-hop. bollywood news | entertainment news live | latest bollywood news | bollywood | news18 | n18oc_moviesLiked the video? Please press the thumbs up icon and leave a comment. Subscribe to Showsha YouTube channel and never miss a video: https://www.youtube.com/c/SHOWSHAIndiaFollow Showsha on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/showsha_/Follow Showsha on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/showshaFollow Showsha on X: https://x.com/news18showshaFollow Showsha on Snapchat: https://snapchat.com/t/6YeotZeyMore entertainment and lifestyle news and updates on:https://www.news18.com/entertainment





Source link

বিডিনিউজে সর্বশেষ

সারা মার্চ জুড়ে বুধের টাকার ফোয়ারা! পরিশ্রম করতে হবে না বাড়ি হেঁটে ধরা দেবে ভাল চাকরি
সারা মার্চ জুড়ে বুধের টাকার ফোয়ারা! পরিশ্রম করতে হবে না বাড়ি হেঁটে ধরা দেবে ভাল চাকরি
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
TMC: তৃণমূলের দুই গোষ্ঠীর সংঘর্ষে রণক্ষেত্র কলকাতা মেডিক্যাল কলেজ! রক্তারক্তি কাণ্ড, বন্ধ রাখতে হল জরুরি বিভাগ
TMC: তৃণমূলের দুই গোষ্ঠীর সংঘর্ষে রণক্ষেত্র কলকাতা মেডিক্যাল কলেজ! রক্তারক্তি কাণ্ড, বন্ধ রাখতে হল জরুরি বিভাগ
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
জামায়াতে ইসলামী চাই এদেশে কুরআনের সংবিধান: মাহমুদুল হাসান চৌধুরী
জামায়াতে ইসলামী চাই এদেশে কুরআনের সংবিধান: মাহমুদুল হাসান চৌধুরী
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
EXCLUSIVE: Gminxr Opens Up About His New Track ‘Lifestyle’ & What To Expect From Hitlist | N18V
EXCLUSIVE: Gminxr Opens Up About His New Track ‘Lifestyle’ & What To Expect From Hitlist | N18V
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

বিডিনিউজে জনপ্রিয়

orders-67-porn-websites-to-be-blocked-for-violating-it-rules-2021 | আইন উল্লঙ্ঘন, আরও ৬৭ পর্ন ওয়েবসাইট ব্লক করল ভারত সরকার – News18 Bangla
orders-67-porn-websites-to-be-blocked-for-violating-it-rules-2021 | আইন উল্লঙ্ঘন, আরও ৬৭ পর্ন ওয়েবসাইট ব্লক করল ভারত সরকার – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Smartphones With 108MP Camera: ভারী DSLR কেন? যখন এই ফোনগুলো দিচ্ছে ১০৮ এমপি ক্যামেরা! দেখে নিন
Smartphones With 108MP Camera: ভারী DSLR কেন? যখন এই ফোনগুলো দিচ্ছে ১০৮ এমপি ক্যামেরা! দেখে নিন
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Durga Puja 2022, দুর্গাপুজো ২০২২, Anubrata mondal village puja,   – News18 Bangla
Durga Puja 2022, দুর্গাপুজো ২০২২, Anubrata mondal village puja,   – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Kartik Aaryan Obliges Fan With Selfies As He Gets Spotted In The City; Watch Video
Kartik Aaryan Obliges Fan With Selfies As He Gets Spotted In The City; Watch Video
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

সর্বশেষ - বিনোদন

সর্বোচ্চ পঠিত - বিনোদন

আপনার জন্য নির্বাচিত
ফের সম্মেলনের তারিখ ঘোষণা, স্বপনের সামনে ২ নেতার পালটাপালটি

ফের সম্মেলনের তারিখ ঘোষণা, স্বপনের সামনে ২ নেতার পালটাপালটি

 রাতে দুচোখের পাতা এক করতে নাজেহাল? রইল ৩ পদ্ধতি, ঘুম আসবে কয়েক মিনিটে, দাবি বিশেষজ্ঞদের– News18 Bangla

রাতে দুচোখের পাতা এক করতে নাজেহাল? রইল ৩ পদ্ধতি, ঘুম আসবে কয়েক মিনিটে, দাবি বিশেষজ্ঞদের– News18 Bangla

 Kim Kardashian Makes Her FIRST EVER Trip To India For Anant-Radhika's Wedding | Ambani Wedding

Kim Kardashian Makes Her FIRST EVER Trip To India For Anant-Radhika's Wedding | Ambani Wedding

 Maximise Health Benefits By Remembering These Things When You Extract Juice

Maximise Health Benefits By Remembering These Things When You Extract Juice

 CWG 2022 Hockey: From scintillating to sorry, India’s story of two halves vs England | Commonwealth Games 2022 News

CWG 2022 Hockey: From scintillating to sorry, India’s story of two halves vs England | Commonwealth Games 2022 News

 ভারতে সেনা অভিযানে ১৩ বেসামরিক নাগরিক নিহত

ভারতে সেনা অভিযানে ১৩ বেসামরিক নাগরিক নিহত

 শীতকালে শিশুর যত্ন নিয়ে চিন্তায় আছেন? এই ৫টি অত্যাবশ্যক জিনিস জেনে রাখুন

শীতকালে শিশুর যত্ন নিয়ে চিন্তায় আছেন? এই ৫টি অত্যাবশ্যক জিনিস জেনে রাখুন

 ‘ওরা আমায় বাঁচতে দেবে না’, কেটে যায় ফোন! মায়ের সঙ্গে শেষ কথা, ছাত্রীর অস্বাভাবিক মৃত‍্যু ঘিরে ঘনাচ্ছে বড় রহস‍্য Girl student passes away in kalna mystery has arisen

‘ওরা আমায় বাঁচতে দেবে না’, কেটে যায় ফোন! মায়ের সঙ্গে শেষ কথা, ছাত্রীর অস্বাভাবিক মৃত‍্যু ঘিরে ঘনাচ্ছে বড় রহস‍্য Girl student passes away in kalna mystery has arisen

 ওয়্যারলেস পদ্ধতিতে আইফোন থেকে উইন্ডোজ পিসি-তে ফাইল পাঠানোর উপায় জানুন – News18 Bangla

ওয়্যারলেস পদ্ধতিতে আইফোন থেকে উইন্ডোজ পিসি-তে ফাইল পাঠানোর উপায় জানুন – News18 Bangla

 কুবির বাংলা ভাষা সাহিত্য পরিষদের নেতৃত্বে শরীফ-আকরাম

কুবির বাংলা ভাষা সাহিত্য পরিষদের নেতৃত্বে শরীফ-আকরাম
Advertise here