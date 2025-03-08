EXCLUSIVE: Gminxr Opens Up About His New Track ‘Lifestyle’ & What To Expect From Hitlist | N18V

Gminxr has been instrumental in pushing Punjabi hip-hop onto the global stage, working with artists like AP Dhillon, Gurinder Gill, and Shinda Kahlon. In this exclusive chat with CNN-News18’s Yatamanyu Narain, he talks about his bold rebrand in 2025, the explosive new track Lifestyle featuring Tegi Pannu and Zehr Vibe, and his upcoming project Hitlist. More than just music, Lifestyle is a statement—high-energy production, razor-sharp lyricism, and visuals that exude confidence. But Gminxr isn’t stopping there. With Hitlist, he’s turning up the heat even more, making it clear that he’s here to dominate.Watch as he breaks down his journey from a behind-the-scenes genius to a powerhouse artist shaping the future of Punjabi hip-hop. bollywood news | entertainment news live | latest bollywood news | bollywood | news18 | n18oc_moviesLiked the video? Please press the thumbs up icon and leave a comment. Subscribe to Showsha YouTube channel and never miss a video: https://www.youtube.com/c/SHOWSHAIndiaFollow Showsha on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/showsha_/Follow Showsha on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/showshaFollow Showsha on X: https://x.com/news18showshaFollow Showsha on Snapchat: https://snapchat.com/t/6YeotZeyMore entertainment and lifestyle news and updates on:https://www.news18.com/entertainment