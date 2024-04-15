EXO Celebrates 12th Anniversary With A Fun Fan Meet In Seoul

EXO is undoubtedly one of the biggest K-pop groups in the world. The third-generation boy band made their debut on April 8, 2012, with EP Mama. The group comes under SM Entertainment. On April 14, EXO celebrated its 12th anniversary with its fandom named EXO-L. The supergroup held a fan meet show at Inspire Arena in Incheon, South Korea. The event was divided into two sessions, a 2 pm session and a 7 pm session. The 7 pm show was live-streamed on Beyond Live and Weverse Live.

The online show was attended by fans from 103 regions around the world such as Taiwan, Japan, Hong Kong, China, USA, Mexico and more. Six members of EXO, Suho, Xiumin, Baekhyun, Chen, Chanyeol and D.O., attended the 12th-anniversary celebrations, members Kai and Sehun had to miss the event as they are currently serving their mandatory military conscription.

The EXO members and many fans were dressed in sky-blue outfits, by the anniversary’s theme colour. During the two-hour show, EXO performed their biggest hits like Peter Pan and Heaven. They performed I’ll Protect You as the encore stage number to conclude the show.

Allkpop quoted a member who thanked the fans and said, “We’re happy to celebrate the 12th anniversary together, and seeing the silver waves made by EXO-Ls after such a long time makes us happy. While members are doing well in their solo careers, the synergy when we are together as EXO is really great. We’re planning our next steps and will come back with new music and performances, so please look forward to it. Let’s love without limits!”

EXO initially debuted with twelve members who were divided into one Korean group and one Chinese group. The Korean team, called EXO-K, consisted of Suho, Baekhyun, Chanyeol, D.O., Kai and Sehun. The Chinese team called EXO-M, consisted of Xiumin, Lay, Chen, Kris, Luhan and Tao. The Chinese team sang in Mandarin. The three members of EXO-M, Kris, Luhan and Tao left the group individually in 2014 and 2015 due to legal issues with SM Entertainment. Following their departure, EXO became a nine-member group in April 2015. They have since performed as one group but released songs in Mandarin, Japanese, and Korean. Since their debut, the group has made eight studio albums that sold over 10 million albums.

Today, all nine members of EXO have established solo careers as actors, singers, songwriters, and record producers. After the members complete their military service in the following year, the group might have a much-anticipated comeback.