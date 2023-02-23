Fan Calls Ranbir Kapoor ‘Best Dancer After Madhuri Dixit’, Twitter Furious

Ranbir Kapoor has been impressing fans with his dance moves in the songs from his upcoming film, Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar. After the dropping chartbusters like ‘Tere Pyaar Mein’, ‘Pyaar Hota Kayi Baar Hai’, the makers of the film released another upbeat song, ‘Show Me The Thumka’ starring Ranbir and Shraddha Kapoor. The actor has also been showing off his moves in real life. He was seen dancing to songs like Chaiyya Chaiyya and Dilliwali Girlfriend at a wrap party on the sets of his upcoming film, Animal.

Now, a debate has kicked off on Twitter about Ranbir’s dancing skills. It started with a fan sharing a clip from the song Show Me The Thumka and tweeting that Ranbir is the ‘best dancer after Madhuri Dixit’. While some agreed with the Twitter user, many named Hrithik Roshan, Shahid Kapoor, Govinda and Varun Dhawan as better dancers than him.

“Shahid Kapoor is better dancer than Ranbir,” commented one user. “Naaah! quite repetitive unoriginal moves… soooo many better and spontaneous dancers than him in the industry,” said another. Another comment read, “Acting as if Hrithik and Shahid doesn’t exist lollll.”

Some agreed with the user and said Hrithik and Tiger Shroff are more ‘robotic’. “Ranbir dances effortlessly and gives a soul to it. Hritik and Tiger are more of robots in dancing. Dancing should not be measured in terms of how many steps per sec, but how expressive the performance is,” wrote one user.

“His dancing skills are underrated but i have similar opinion that he is one of best dancer… but better than Hrithik …i might not agree,” said another.

Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar is directed by Luv Ranjan, produced by Luv Films’ Luv Ranjan and Ankur Garg, and presented by T- Series’ Gulshan Kumar and Bhushan Kumar. It is all set to have a festive release worldwide in cinemas on Holi, 8th March 2023.

Read all the Latest Movies News here