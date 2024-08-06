Farah Khan ‘Cried’ After Trying to Teach Salman Khan Dance for 4 Hours: ‘I Actually Ran Away…’

Salman Khan is known for his on-screen charisma and swag, a trait that has been evident since his debut in the 1989 film “Maine Pyar Kiya.” However, in the early days of his career, Salman wasn’t as confident in his dancing skills. Despite his significant progress over the years, this wasn’t always the case. Farah Khan, the renowned choreographer, once shared an anecdote about her challenging experience trying to teach Salman some dance steps during his initial screen tests.

During an episode of “Super Dancer” in 2019, Farah Khan recounted being tasked with teaching Salman Khan to dance for one of his early screen tests. “I was supposed to teach Salman to dance during one of his first screen tests. After four hours of trying, I actually ran away and cried, thinking, ‘Nobody can teach you to dance, you don’t know at all,’” she confessed. Farah was surprised when Salman was cast in “Maine Pyar Kiya” and even more so when she saw his performance. “I was shocked when I learned the makers had selected him for the movie ‘Maine Pyar Kiya,’ and when I saw the film, I was even more shocked by how good he was,” she said.

Despite the initial struggle, Farah Khan and Salman Khan went on to collaborate on several hit numbers. In an interview with Mashable India, Farah mentioned “Munni Badnaam Hui” from “Dabangg” as one of her favorite hook steps, highlighting how well Salman performed it alongside Malaika Arora. She also spoke about the iconic ‘towel step’ from “Jeene Ke Hai Chaar Din” in “Mujhse Shaadi Karogi,” revealing that she came up with the step on set and that Salman executed it perfectly, despite it being added towards the end of the song’s shoot.

Salman Khan also made a memorable guest appearance in the star-studded dance number “Deewangi Deewangi” from Farah Khan’s film “Om Shanti Om.” Farah recalled how Salman waited on set to watch the legendary actor Dharmendra perform, showcasing his admiration for the veteran star.