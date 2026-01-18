Farah Khan Reacts In Shock As Cook Dilip Says He Uses Her BMW For Travel | Bollywood News

Last Updated: January 18, 2026, 07:43 IST

Farah Khan Left Shocked As Cook Dilip Admits To Using Her BMW For Travel

Farah Khan’s YouTube vlogs are known for food, fun and unfiltered moments, but it’s her cook Dilip who often ends up stealing the show. The filmmaker’s latest vlog delivered another laugh-out-loud moment when Dilip casually revealed that he travels around using Farah’s BMW, leaving her both shocked and amused.

In the recent episode, Farah visited the Mumbai home of Bigg Boss 19 contestant Pranit More along with Dilip. While the trio cooked and chatted about Pranit’s journey into stand-up comedy, the conversation took an unexpected turn when Pranit’s father brought up a luxury car spotted in one of Farah’s earlier videos.

Reacting to the question, Farah laughed it off and clarified that Dilip still commutes on a two-wheeler. She then turned to Dilip to confirm whether he had actually bought a car of his own. That’s when Dilip dropped the bombshell, saying, “Aapka BMW wala hain na (Your BMW is there)!”

The room erupted in laughter as Pranit joked that Dilip must be telling everyone back in his village that the BMW belongs to him. The surprise didn’t end there. Pranit’s father added that he had once seen Dilip travelling in the car with a driver, prompting a stunned Farah to react, “Driver bhi tha? Ubed and ye dono kaha ghum raha tha Lonavala mein (With the driver? Ubed and him are going around with my car but where)?”

Dilip could only giggle at the remark, choosing not to explain further.

Dilip has become a recurring star in Farah’s vlogs over time. In an earlier video, he spoke about starting his career in Delhi with a salary of just ₹300, before landing a job at Farah’s home for ₹20,000. Farah later revealed that his earnings have grown substantially and that he also receives additional income or a share from their YouTube content.

The filmmaker has also expanded her content with Dilip beyond the kitchen. She recently launched a travel vlog series featuring him, which included his first-ever international trip to the Maldives. His growing popularity has even led to brand endorsements, with Dilip appearing in advertisements alongside Shah Rukh Khan and Kiara Advani for Myntra, as well as campaigns for Flipkart and other brands.

First Published: January 18, 2026, 07:43 IST