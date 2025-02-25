Farhan Akhtar Confirms Don 3 With Ranveer Singh, Kiara Still On Track; Shares Jee Le Zaraa Update

Last Updated: February 25, 2025, 23:02 IST

Farhan Akhtar confirms Don 3 with Ranveer Singh, Kiara Advani is happening, reveals production timeline and Jee Le Zaraa update.

Farhan Akhtar and Ranveer Singh.

Farhan Akhtar is gearing up for an exciting year with multiple projects in the pipeline. While fans eagerly await updates on Don 3 and Jee Le Zaraa, recent rumors suggested delays in his highly anticipated directorial ventures. However, Farhan has now put speculations to rest with a major update on both films.

In an interview with India Today, Farhan confirmed that Don 3, starring Ranveer Singh, is very much on track. Addressing speculation about dodging questions regarding the film, he clarified, “I am not dodging any questions. Don 3 is starting this year, and 120 Bahadur will release at the end of the year.” This puts to rest rumors that the film had been shelved or postponed.

Alongside Ranveer Singh, Kiara Advani has been announced as part of the action-packed thriller. Reports also suggest that Vikrant Massey has joined the project as the antagonist. While the film was initially slated to begin production in August–September 2024, delays led to speculation that it had been put on the back burner. However, a spokesperson from Farhan’s production house had previously assured Hindustan Times that “the timelines of Don 3 remain unchanged. Any news of postponement is not true.”

Farhan also shared an update on his much-awaited road-trip film, Jee Le Zaraa, which stars Alia Bhatt, Priyanka Chopra, and Katrina Kaif. When asked about its status, he admitted, “Many dates have to be coordinated. That’s perhaps for another time.” This suggests that while the project is still on the table, scheduling conflicts may push it further into the future.

Meanwhile, Farhan is also focused on his upcoming productions. His web show Dabba Cartel and film Superboys of Malegaon are both set for release on February 28, 2025. While Superboys of Malegaon will hit theaters, Dabba Cartel, starring Shabana Azmi, will premiere on Netflix.

As an actor, Farhan will next be seen in the biographical drama 120 Bahadur, which is also expected to release later this year.