Fatima Sana Shaikh Drops A Selfie With Favourite ‘Co-Actor’ Manoj Bajpayee From A Flight; See Here

Fatima Sana Shaikh has earned a lot of love and praise for her amazing performance in Amazon Prime Video’s anthology series, Modern Love Mumbai as ‘Lali’ in ‘Raat Rani’. Not only that, her role in Nitesh Tiwari’s Dangal was a major breakthrough that alleviated her to the position of unparalleled stardom. The actress who is quite active on Instagram recently crossed paths with Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari co-star Manoj Bajpayee.

Taking to her Instagram stories on Sunday, Fatima Sana Shaikh dropped a lovely selfie with Manoj Bajpayee from inside a flight. In the snap, both Fatima and Manoj can be seen smiling for the camera. While Manoj wore an olive green shirt, Fatima Sana Shaikh donned a yellow Kurta and kept her hands below her chin. She wrote,

“Met my most favourite co-actor Manoj Bajpayee.”

Take a look.

Interestingly, Fatima Sana Shaikh has shared the screen space with Manoj Bajpayee along with Diljit Dosanjh and Rajkummar Rao in Abhishek Sharma’s comedy Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari. It also featured Annu Kapoor, Manoj Pahwa, Seema Pahwa, Supriya Pilgaonkar, Nehha Pendse, Manuj Sharma, Neeraj Sood, Abhishek Banerjee, Vijay Raaz, Karishma Tanna, Vanshikha Sharma among others.

Meanwhile, Fatima Sana Shaikh is all set to headline Anurag Basu’s Metro In Dino.

To increase the excitement level makers recently shared the first look of Ali Fazal and Fatima Sana Shaikh from the set. A source revealed, “Ali and Fatima are being paired for the first time together. They have a great friendship both on and off sets. They have wrapped up two schedules together and will be shooting for another schedule soon in Mumbai”. The film promises to be a captivating romantic drama, reminiscent of its predecessor.

In the photograph, actors Ali Fazal and Fatima Sana Shaikh are captured alongside director Anurag Basu, appearing soaked in water, indicating they may be filming a scene in the rain. The glimpse offers a tantalizing peek into the world being crafted by Basu and his team. The two actors have become great friends since the shoot began and share a great camaraderie on sets and are being paired opposite each other for the first time in a project.

The movie was originally slated for release on March 29 this year. However, the makers only recently announced a change in its release date. The film is now set to hit the silver screens later this year on September 13, 2024.

The music will be composed by Pritam, who not only composed for Life In A… Metro but also worked with Anurag Basu on films like Gangster, Barfi, Jagga, Jasoos and Ludo. Meanwhile, Aditya Roy Kapur is teaming up with Anurag Basu again after Ludoy, that had released on Netflix. Aditya was last seen in The Night Manager, which received positive reviews by the audience.

Talking about the film, Anurag Basu had earlier shared, “Metro…In Dino is a tale of the people and for the people! It has been a while since I am working on this one, and I am glad to be collaborating with a powerhouse like Bhushan Kumar yet again, who has always been like a pillar to me.”

He added, “The storyline is very fresh and relevant, and I look forward to collaborating with amazing artists who bring that essence of contemporary aura with them. As music plays a very important role in any film, I couldn’t be happier to be collaborating with my dear friend Pritam, who has literally added life to the characters and story with his work.”