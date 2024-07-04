Fawad Khan’s Barzakh Director Defends His Comeback In Bollywood: ‘Any Random Person To Judge…’

While Fawad Khan’s fans in India are excited for the actor’s comeback Bollywood film, some of his Pakistani fans do not share this enthusiasm. A certain section of his fans is upset that the actor is going to return to Bollywood instead of working with A-lister in Pakistan. Fawad’s Barzakh director, Asim Abbasi recently defended the actor on X.

Recently, someone wrote on X, “Btw. Fawad Khan doesn’t ‘need’ offers from Pakistan, he HAS offers from Pakistan. Tons of them. He has refused most of them. Mainstream, massive projects with A-list writers and actors and directors. But he’s choosing to work with Vaani Kapoor in a rando Bwood film.” Asim jumped to defend Fawad.

Appreciate this isn’t my battle, but I am really curious to understand what the problem here is? We are individuals, free to make the choices we want to make for our careers and our fulfilment? Who is any random person to judge the people/geography we want to work with/in? … pic.twitter.com/RkhOYOotEu— Asim Abbasi (@IllicitusProduc) July 3, 2024

Asim wrote, “Appreciate this isn’t my battle, but I am really curious to understand what the problem here is? We are individuals, free to make the choices we want to make for our careers and our fulfilment? Who is any random person to judge the people/geography we want to work with/in? … Also OFFERS are subjective – we don’t have the same likes or interests. Despite the interest from some channels, I have ZERO interest in doing that content – it is not my style, my aesthetic – there is no definitive list of A-List. We are in a beautiful industry that…”

He added, “Should celebrate diversity and personal choices. We do what fulfils our soul. Doing shows with Zindagi or in the UK fulfils my soul. Perhaps something else fulfils Fawad’s soul? Please, know that we love you all, but we do not want to be held to arbitrary standards.”

Another person posted, “After the way he was treated, we expected him to turn towards his own industry. He is our superstar. What about The industry that made him ?” Asim responded, “What is ‘own’ industry? If I only had an ‘own’ industry, Cake would have never been made? Every single TV channel threw me out of their offices, because there was nothing commercial in my film?”

“Not fighting at all. But we all want to do things that our heart desires, even if the world doesn’t understand our choices/decisions. Hence, I was speaking out,” he added. He also wrote, “All of you seem disappointed, and that saddens me. An actor is acting. Let them act as they want to, where they want to, and who they want to be with.”

Pakistani actor Fawad Khan won hearts across the nation when he starred in noteworthy Bollywood films like ‘Khoobsurat’ and ‘Kapoor & Sons’. The actor enjoys a massive fan following in India, however after starring in the 2016 film ‘Ae Dil Hai Mushkil’, the actor had to take a step away from Bollywood, due to the Uri attacks in 2016. However, 8 years later, the actor is all set to make a comeback in Bollywood. Reportedly, Fawad is all set to star alongside Vaani Kapoor in an upcoming entertainer.