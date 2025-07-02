FIFA Club World Cup: Garcia’s header the difference as Real Madrid edge Juventus to book quarter-final spot | Football News

Real Madrid’s Gonzalo Garcia (30) scores the opening goal against Juventus in Miami Gardens. (AP Photo)

Gonzalo Garcia’s clinical 54th-minute header proved decisive as Real Madrid edged Juventus 1-0 at the Hard Rock Stadium on Tuesday, sealing their place in the quarter-finals of the FIFA Club World Cup.The narrow win sets up a last-eight clash with the winner of Tuesday’s other match between Borussia Dortmund and Mexico’s Monterrey. It was a mature and disciplined performance from Xabi Alonso’s Madrid side, who showed both grit and flair in difficult conditions.Go Beyond The Boundary with our YouTube channel. SUBSCRIBE NOW!Adding to the good news for the Spanish giants was the return of Kylian Mbappe. The star forward, sidelined with illness, made his first appearance of the tournament, coming on as a 68th-minute substitute to a rousing reception from the 62,000-strong Miami crowd.

The first half saw Juventus, led by Igor Tudor, start with energy and purpose. Randal Kolo Muani had a golden opportunity early on but chipped over the bar after being played through by Kenan Yildiz. Real gradually grew into the game, with Jude Bellingham and Federico Valverde forcing sharp saves from Juve goalkeeper Michele Di Gregorio as Madrid finished the half the stronger side.The pressure continued after the break, and Madrid’s breakthrough came from a moment of precision. Trent Alexander-Arnold delivered a pinpoint cross from the right, which Garcia met with a powerful, well-timed header for his third goal in four games.“We had to be patient, we had to mature into the game,” said Alonso after the match. “This was a knockout tie — it’s about competing. You grit your teeth, and in the end, we had to hold on. I’m happy with that.”

Juventus showed flashes of resilience, with Francisco Conceicao and Nicolas Gonzalez testing Thibaut Courtois, but their energy visibly faded as the game wore on. Tudor admitted fatigue played a major role. “There were ten players asking to be substituted — the tension, the heat, the humidity, and a long season took its toll,” he said.Mbappe’s return offered a promising glimpse ahead of the quarters. “Day by day, he will be better,” Alonso said. “I talk to him every day about how he’s feeling. I think he will be much better for the next game.”