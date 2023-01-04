First-Look Motion Poster of Kannada Actor Sharan-Starrer Choo Mantar Released

Kannada actor Sharan has bowled us over with his excellent acting chops in the recent sports drama, Guru Shishyaru. Now, the actor is geared up to deliver a fresh dose of laughter with his latest project Choo Mantar. The Kannada star will be putting his acting skills to the test by featuring in this upcoming horror comedy, directed by Navaneeth. To add the cherry on top of the cake, an intriguing first-look motion poster of the film was dropped on January 2, which grabbed eyeballs in no time.

The poster has been shared on YouTube by Anand Audio. With mysterious music playing in the background, the visual spectacle introduces viewers to a supposedly spooky, gothic mansion. Exhibiting the vibe of a haunted house escape game, the motion poster takes us on a terrifying ride inside the building, covered in silhouettes.

One by one, we get glimpses of the actors in the upcoming film. A scared and terrified expression marks their faces while the shadowy house appears to be lit up in flames. As the video progresses, the edge-of-the-seat visuals introduce us to the lead actor of Choo Mantar aka Sharan. Dressed in an all-black ensemble, Sharan takes the lead as he stands with a grim face, surrounded by others. “Welcome to the world of Satan,” reads the eerie tagline.

According to the New Indian Express, Sharan has been roped in to essay the character of a paranormal expert in the horror comedy. This modern-age horror film has raised the bar of expectations among fans. Netizens have flooded YouTube’s comment section with their anticipatory reactions.

Earlier, Sharan had opened up that although the film has been labelled as “horror” it houses numerous unconventional sub-genres. “The film features many subgenres that it would be unwise to simply categorize as ‘horror’. There are many striking elements of that genre, yes, but I won’t say it’s a scary film of the conventional kind,” said the actor.

Besides Sharan, Choo Mantar also stars Aditi Prabhudeva as the lead actress, alongside Meghana Gaonkar, Rajini Bharadwaj, Prabhu Mundkur and Chikkanna. Produced by Tarun Shivappa under the banners of Tarun Studios, Choo Mantar has been exclusively shot in Bengaluru, Mysuru, Uttarakhand and London. The Navaneeth-directorial is currently in the post-production phase, slated to hit the screens sometime in April.

