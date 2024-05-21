মঙ্গলবার , ২১ মে ২০২৪ | ৭ই জ্যৈষ্ঠ, ১৪৩১ বঙ্গাব্দ
  বিনোদন

First Look Of Manoj Manchu As ‘Black Sword’ From Teja Sajja’s Mirai Out

মে ২১, ২০২৪ ৪:৫০ অপরাহ্ণ
Manoj Manchu will play the role of the antagonist in Mirai.

Manoj Manchu will play the role of the antagonist in Mirai.

Teja Sajja has teamed up with director Karthik Gattamneni of Eagle fame to give the audience yet another thrilling superhero experience.

Teja Sajja is enjoying a high point in his career after the mythological superhero film Hanuman became a success. The movie also brought him pan-India recognition as Hanuman was released in many languages. While the movie is already a part of a franchise being built around Hindu mythology, Teja is also working on yet another superhero movie named Mirai.

Teja Sajja has teamed up with director Karthik Gattamneni of Eagle fame to give the audience yet another thrilling superhero experience. While much of the cast was kept under wraps ever since the announcement of the project, the makers have now revealed the antagonist of Mirai.

The antagonist will be played by none other than Manoj Manchu, who will portray a character named Black Sword in the film. Manoj’s involvement in the project was released through a character reveal teaser of him, on the occasion of the actor’s birthday. The poster reveals a dark and gritty background with Manoj Manchu standing on a pentagram with a sword in hand, his deadly look complete with a flowing robe and a beard. The teaser shows him slaying a handful of men single-handedly using his sword.

Black Sword is on a mission to seize the nine sacred scriptures, known as Yodhas, which have the power to transform a person into a god. Tejja’s hero has been entrusted with the responsibility of protecting these nine Yodhas, setting the stage for an epic clash between good and evil.

In a statement, Manoj Manchu said, “Coming back to the industry with such a powerful and intriguing character has been both challenging and exhilarating. The Black Sword is a character that resonates with the strength and resilience that every hero should embody. I am overwhelmed with excitement to share this journey with my fans who have waited patiently for my return.”

Entertainment Bureau

Source link

