Flying Beast AKA Gaurav Taneja Was ‘Shocked’ When Wife Ritu Rathee Quit YouTube: ‘We Can’t Force…’

Last Updated: February 08, 2025, 13:49 IST

YouTuber Gaurav Taneja, aka Flying Beast, shared that his wife Ritu Rathee stepped back from influencing to focus on family. Married since 2016, they have two daughters.

Gaurav Taneja and Ritu Rathi tied the knot in 2016.

YouTuber Gaurav Taneja, popularly known as Flying Beast, is married to pilot Ritu Rathee. The couple made headlines last year when a video of Ritu discussing their relationship struggles went viral. While both enjoy a massive social media following, Ritu recently chose to step away from her career as an influencer. At a recent event, Gaurav admitted he was ‘shocked’ when she informed him of her decision.

In a conversation with entrepreneur Azhar Iqubal at IIT Delhi, Gaurav spoke about the real meaning of success, saying that not everyone needs to work 90 hours a week to be successful. Citing Ritu as an example, he said, “My wife was also an influencer. She had about 2 million followers on her Instagram. Last year, she came to me and said, ‘I don’t want this.’ She was the number one mom influencer in the country. Now, if you will go check her profile, she puts about one post in six months.”

“At first, I was shocked by her decision. I told her, ‘You are wasting this profile.’ She replied to me, ‘Why do you think having a big bank balance is success? That is your thinking. I want to spend time with my kids, they are growing up, I want to be involved in their lives. And moreover, I am also a pilot, and I am content with that,’” Gaurav shared.

Gaurav shared that this experience with his wife made him realise that success means different things to different people. “We can’t force same success formula on everybody. Whoever wants to live however, should be allowed to live,” he said.

Last year, a video of Ritu Rathee getting emotional during a gathering led by spiritual leader Premanand Govind Sharan went viral. In the clip, she spoke about deceit and raising two daughters on her own, leading to speculation that her marriage was in trouble. The rumours quickly spread, but both Ritu and Gaurav dismissed them on social media, calling out those who misinterpreted the video and took it “out of context.”

Gaurav and Ritu tied the knot in 2016 and share two daughters, Kiara and Pihu.