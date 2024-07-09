মঙ্গলবার , ৯ জুলাই ২০২৪ | ২৫শে আষাঢ়, ১৪৩১ বঙ্গাব্দ
  1. অর্থনীতি
  2. আইন-আদালত
  3. ক্যারিয়ার
  4. খেলাধুলা
  5. জাতীয়
  6. তরুণ উদ্যোক্তা
  7. ধর্ম
  8. নারী ও শিশু
  9. প্রবাস সংবাদ
  10. প্রযুক্তি
  11. প্রেস বিজ্ঞপ্তি
  12. বহি বিশ্ব
  13. বাংলাদেশ
  14. বিনোদন
  15. মতামত
  /  বিনোদন

Forrest Gump To Cast Away, A Look At Tom Hanks’ Best Performances

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
জুলাই ৯, ২০২৪ ১১:২৩ পূর্বাহ্ণ
untitled design 50 2024 07 d12008e9c1141b7a95827a5fd702b6b5


Tom Hanks has won two Oscars in his career. (Photo Credits: X)

Tom Hanks has won two Oscars in his career. (Photo Credits: X)

Oscar-winning actor Tom Hanks celebrates his 68th birthday on July 9. Let’s delve into some of his memorable performances.

One of the most-celebrated actors of his time, Tom Hanks, in a career spanning decades with over 80 acting credits to his name, has met with great appreciation and recognition. Whatever role he plays, Hanks is always able to find the soul in his characters and breathe life into them. He began his career in the 1980s, gaining success later in the 1990s, even winning two consecutive Best Actor Academy Awards for Philadelphia and Forrest Gump. Over the years, his filmography has managed to attain both commercial and critical recognition, still appealing to audiences worldwide.

Today, on Tom Hanks’ 68th birthday, let’s take a look at his top-rated performances to date.

Tom Hanks: Best Roles

1. Big (1988)

Directed by Penny Marshall, the film got Hanks his first-ever Oscar nomination, helping him to showcase his acting talent quite efficiently. The film’s story revolves around a 12-year-old boy whose wish to become an adult comes true. It further follows his journey towards adulthood, dealing with all the ups and downs.

2. Philadelphia (1993)

Featuring Hanks alongside the legendary Denzel Washington, the film focuses on the narrative of discrimination, societal prejudices and the impact of HIV/AIDS. The 1993 classic brought out some incredible performances, even getting the actor his first Academy Award. Her portrayal of Andrew Beckett, an AIDS patient, gives a realistic picture of the toll that the disease takes.

3. Forrest Gump (1994)

One of his most memorable performances came from this Robert Zemeckis film. It tells the story of Forrest, who comes across various people and major events throughout the 20th century, facing both love and loss throughout his journey. For his earnest performance and endearing role, Hanks won the Oscar for Best Actor. The film also earned the Best Picture award.

4. Cast Away (2000)

Witnessing him go through a major physical transformation, Cast Away marked Hanks’ second collaboration with Zemeckis. The film tells the story of FedEx employee Charles Nolan, the lone survivor of a plane crash who gets stranded on a desert island. Next, Hanks’ Nolan is shown stuck on the island and struggling to survive. While a solo performance is no doubt quite challenging, Hanks also went through a major transformation, losing weight and growing a beard.

5. Catch Me If You Can (2002)

In this Steven Speilberg directorial, Tom Hanks took on the supporting role of FBI agent Carl Hanratty. With Leonardo DiCaprio in the lead role of conman Frank Abagnale Jr, the crime drama had quite some enjoyable moments of cat-and-mouse chase. The film remains entertaining from start to finish, making it a rare find in Hanks’ filmography, which hardly has anything in the crime genre.

kashvi mugshot 2023 11 c6435cdcdbcc579307e57ae1237fe3ce
Kashvi Raj Singh

Kashvi Raj Singh is a News Trainee at News18. She extensively covers Bollywood, Hollywood and television. She not only keeps an eye out for interestinRead More



Source link

বিডিনিউজে সর্বশেষ

untitled design 50 2024 07 d12008e9c1141b7a95827a5fd702b6b5
Forrest Gump To Cast Away, A Look At Tom Hanks’ Best Performances
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
CHITAGAONNEWS 1
কোটি টাকার গাড়ি এখন ভাঙারি পণ্য
বাংলাদেশ
1720475295 photo
MLC Live Blog: Washington Freedom vs Texas Super Kings
খেলাধুলা
ranveer singh at anant ambani and radhika merchant haldi 2024 07 001ab7da5afb2319a519f8f18b9d81cb
Father-to-be Ranveer Singh Enjoys Paan at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s Haldi | Watch
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

বিডিনিউজে জনপ্রিয়

shutterstock 1814846240 16618592364x3 2
Smartphones With 108MP Camera: ভারী DSLR কেন? যখন এই ফোনগুলো দিচ্ছে ১০৮ এমপি ক্যামেরা! দেখে নিন
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
website ban
orders-67-porn-websites-to-be-blocked-for-violating-it-rules-2021 | আইন উল্লঙ্ঘন, আরও ৬৭ পর্ন ওয়েবসাইট ব্লক করল ভারত সরকার – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Make
Durga Puja 2022, দুর্গাপুজো ২০২২, Anubrata mondal village puja,   – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
1662137428 photo
England’s Jonny Bairstow ruled out of T20 World Cup through injury | Cricket News
খেলাধুলা

সর্বশেষ - খেলাধুলা

সর্বোচ্চ পঠিত - খেলাধুলা

আপনার জন্য নির্বাচিত
untitled design 14 4

Disha Parmar Looks Like A Dreamy In A Red Sequinned Dress

 1624969375 depinder chhibber justin narayan

10 Dishes by Top MasterChef Australia Season 13 Contestants that Won Over the Judges’ Palates

 wm LifeStyle Sustho Thakun 22.03.2023

রোজার আগে ঘরে যে প্রস্তুতি নেবেন

 Fobana leaders meet with PM

ফোবানা সম্মেলনের মাধ্যমে বিদেশিদের কাছে দেশের ইতিহাস-সংস্কৃতি তুলে ধরুন: প্রধানমন্ত্রী 

 images 18 10

আয়রনের অভাবে শরীরে নানান ধরনের রোগ বা উপসর্গ দেখতে পাওয়া যায় ৷ Iron Deficiency may be caused so many problem in life, So many difficulties may attack life.শরীরের নানান রকমের সমস্যা দেখতে পাওয়া যায়, শরীর দুর্বল দুর্বল ভাব, মাথা ঘোরানো, গা হাত পা ব্যথা, হিমোগ্লোবিনের অভাবে শরীরের নানান সমস্যা দেখতে পাওয়া যায়, নানান ধরনের সমস্যা যখন শরীরকে ছেঁকে ধরে ঠিক সেই সময়েই বিরাট বিরাট উপসর্গ দেখা দেয়স মূল রক্তে লোহিত রক্ত কণিকার অভাব হলেই রক্তের অভাব হয় শরীরে হিমোগ্লোবিন কম হলে নানান সমস্যার জন্ম নেয়, শরীরে রক্তের অভাব হলে বড় বড় সমস্যা দেখা দেয় ৷ – News18 Bangla

 wm Chittagong 27.10.2023

গণজাগরণের নৃত্য উৎসবে নৃত্যালেখ্য ‘বিজয়লক্ষ্মী নারী’

 wm Gazi iftar

জনগণ বিএনপির ফাঁদে আর পা দেবে না: বস্ত্র ও পাটমন্ত্রী

 wm Matarbari deep sea port 09.

এবার গভীর সমুদ্রবন্দরের কমর্যজ্ঞ, ভিত্তিস্থাপন শনিবার

 wm United nations flag 800

জাতিসংঘে অবাঞ্চিতই থাকছে তালেবান-মিয়ানমার জান্তা

 IMG 20220315 WA0016

সাতক্ষীরাতে ত্রৈমাসিক সমন্বয় সভায় উপকূলের জন্য অভিনব পরিকল্পনা