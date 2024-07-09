Forrest Gump To Cast Away, A Look At Tom Hanks’ Best Performances

One of the most-celebrated actors of his time, Tom Hanks, in a career spanning decades with over 80 acting credits to his name, has met with great appreciation and recognition. Whatever role he plays, Hanks is always able to find the soul in his characters and breathe life into them. He began his career in the 1980s, gaining success later in the 1990s, even winning two consecutive Best Actor Academy Awards for Philadelphia and Forrest Gump. Over the years, his filmography has managed to attain both commercial and critical recognition, still appealing to audiences worldwide.

Today, on Tom Hanks’ 68th birthday, let’s take a look at his top-rated performances to date.

Tom Hanks: Best Roles

1. Big (1988)

Directed by Penny Marshall, the film got Hanks his first-ever Oscar nomination, helping him to showcase his acting talent quite efficiently. The film’s story revolves around a 12-year-old boy whose wish to become an adult comes true. It further follows his journey towards adulthood, dealing with all the ups and downs.

2. Philadelphia (1993)

Featuring Hanks alongside the legendary Denzel Washington, the film focuses on the narrative of discrimination, societal prejudices and the impact of HIV/AIDS. The 1993 classic brought out some incredible performances, even getting the actor his first Academy Award. Her portrayal of Andrew Beckett, an AIDS patient, gives a realistic picture of the toll that the disease takes.

3. Forrest Gump (1994)

One of his most memorable performances came from this Robert Zemeckis film. It tells the story of Forrest, who comes across various people and major events throughout the 20th century, facing both love and loss throughout his journey. For his earnest performance and endearing role, Hanks won the Oscar for Best Actor. The film also earned the Best Picture award.

4. Cast Away (2000)

Witnessing him go through a major physical transformation, Cast Away marked Hanks’ second collaboration with Zemeckis. The film tells the story of FedEx employee Charles Nolan, the lone survivor of a plane crash who gets stranded on a desert island. Next, Hanks’ Nolan is shown stuck on the island and struggling to survive. While a solo performance is no doubt quite challenging, Hanks also went through a major transformation, losing weight and growing a beard.

5. Catch Me If You Can (2002)

In this Steven Speilberg directorial, Tom Hanks took on the supporting role of FBI agent Carl Hanratty. With Leonardo DiCaprio in the lead role of conman Frank Abagnale Jr, the crime drama had quite some enjoyable moments of cat-and-mouse chase. The film remains entertaining from start to finish, making it a rare find in Hanks’ filmography, which hardly has anything in the crime genre.