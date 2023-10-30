Friends Actor Matthew Perry Dies at 54; Karan Johar Reacts To Deepika, Ranveer Getting Trolled For Koffee With Karan 8

Matthew Perry died at the age of 54. The actor was best known for playing Chandler in Friends, a popular American sitcom. The shocking news of his death was first reported by TMZ followed by Los Angeles Times. As per reports, Matthew was found dead at his LA home on Saturday evening, October 28. It is reported that he was found dead in his jacuzzi at home. Initial reports claim that he died of apparent drowning. An official statement about Matthew’s cause of death is yet to be made by the LA Police or the family.

For more info: Matthew Perry Dies at 54: Friends Star’s Alleged Cause of Death Revealed

Karan Johar had an important message to those who trolled Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone for their statements in Koffee With Karan 8. The filmmaker, who is hosting the talk show, began a live stream on Instagram and did a quick chat with fans. During the chat, Karan said he has heard all the chatter around the episode and got sassy with the trolls attacking the episode. “Do what you need to do because no one’s looking,” Karan said. He then added that no one is hearing to them.

For more info: Karan Johar REACTS To Deepika, Ranveer Getting Trolled For Koffee With Karan Episode: ‘No One Is…’

In a recent Instagram post, Upasana Kamineni Konidela delighted her followers with a peek into the Konidela-Kamineni family’s warm vacation in Tuscany. While the family exuded charm and elegance against the stunning backdrop, it is their daughter Klin Kaara that steals the spotlight. Upasana & Ram shared a picture of the big happy family with Klin Kaara on her lap and concealed her face with a heart emoji. While the picture seems normal at first, it delivered an exclusive, never-before-seen peek of the most eagerly awaited member of the Konidela-Kamineni family Baby Klin Kaara. Many were quick to notice that her face was faintly seen in the reflection, revealing the very first glimpse of the power couple’s first born child.

For more info: Did Ram Charan-Upasana Kamineni ACCIDENTALLY Reveal Daughter Klin Kaara’s Face? Find Out Here

Deepika Padukone doesn’t care for the trolls and her latest Instagram video is proof of it. The actress has been getting trolled for confessing on Koffee With Karan 8 that she wanted to be in a casual relationship with Ranveer Singh when they first met and even dated a few people before she committed to the actor. While Deepika has not commented about the trolling, her new video seemingly shuts down trolls. On Saturday night, Deepika shared a video in which she participated in a viral trend.

For more info: Deepika Padukone Seemingly SHUTS Down Trolls With Her Epic Video, Ranveer Singh Reacts

Ever since Ekta Kapoor announced a sequel Love, Sex Aur Dhokha 2, the news has been constantly making headlines. The original film had created a lot of stir with its release and now she has shared a video. Ektaa has hinted that something exciting will be coming soon. Love, Sex aur Dhokha 2 will be made under the banner of Balaji Telefilms

For more info: Ektaa Kapoor Teases ‘Something Exciting’ About Love, Sex Aur Dhokha 2 With New Video; Watch Here