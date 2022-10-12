বুধবার , ১২ অক্টোবর ২০২২ | ২৭শে আশ্বিন, ১৪২৯ বঙ্গাব্দ
  1. অর্থনীতি
  2. আইন-আদালত
  3. আন্তর্জাতিক
  4. ক্যারিয়ার
  5. খেলাধুলা
  6. জাতীয়
  7. তরুণ উদ্যোক্তা
  8. ধর্ম
  9. নারী ও শিশু
  10. প্রবাস সংবাদ
  11. প্রযুক্তি
  12. প্রেস বিজ্ঞপ্তি
  13. বহি বিশ্ব
  14. বাংলাদেশ
  15. বিনোদন
  /  বিনোদন

Gautam Nominates Tina, Sreejita, MC Stan, Gori; Soundarya Makes Personal Comment on Priyanka

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
অক্টোবর ১২, ২০২২ ১:১৭ পূর্বাহ্ণ
sumbul touqeer khan gori nagori sreejita de


Last Updated: October 11, 2022, 22:49 IST

Sumbul Touqeer Khan and Sreejita De get into war of words with Gori Nagori.

Sumbul Touqeer Khan and Sreejita De get into war of words with Gori Nagori.

Bigg Boss 16 Day 10 Highlights: Sumbul and Sreejita get into a heated argument with Gori. MC Stan takes a strong stand for Gori.

In the latest episode of Bigg Boss 16, Soundarya Sharma passed an insensitive comment on Priyanka Chahar Choudhary while discussing Ankit Gupta with Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia. Nimrit pointed out that Ankit only follows Priyanka’s instructions and never uses his own mind. Soundarya agreed with Nimrit and said that Ankit’s mother is going to suffer a lot if Priyanka gets married to him.

In another incident, Sumbul Touqeer Khan and Sreejita De got into a heated argument with Gori Nagori after the latter came into the kitchen to wash her hand while they were cooking food. This led to an ugly fight between them. While Sreejita called Gori “standardless,” the latter hit back at the TV actress, saying “tumhara kya standard hai?” MC Stan came out in support of Gori and lashed out at Sreejita, Nimrit, Tina and Sumbul for sidelining Gori as she comes from a small town.

WEEK 2
NOMINATIONS Tina Datta, Gori Nagori, MC Stan, Shalin Bhanot, Sreejita De
HOUSE CAPTAIN Gautam Vig
TASKS
RESULTS
NOTES Sreejita De and Sumbul get into an ugly fight with Gori Nagori.
PUNISHMENTS
TWISTS Captain Gautam Vig is asked to nominate four contestants.
EXITS

When the fight got escalated, Bigg Boss called captain Gautam into the confession room and asked him to name four contestants who were mainly responsible for the altercation. Gautam took Sreejita, Gori, MC Stan and Tina’s names. Later, Bigg Boss announced that it was a nomination task, and all the four contestants have been nominated for this week’s elimination. Shalin has already been nominated for two weeks after he got punished for pushing Archana during a captaincy task.

Bigg Boss’ announcement left Tina shocked as she was not expecting Gautam to nominate her. She was seen discussing the same with Shalin and even called Gautam “clever.” Tina pointed out that Gautam is playing safe by maintaining cordial terms with everyone including Priyanka. She also taunted Gautam for nominating her and said that he cannot remove her from the game as her fans and army will save her.

Meanwhile, Gautam told Soundarya that he doesn’t like the fact that Shalin flirts with her despite knowing about his feelings for the actress. Soundarya tried to pacify Gautam and said that she’d speak to Shalin about the same and would ask him to not do it.

Read all the Latest Movies News and Breaking News here



Source link

বিডিনিউজে সর্বশেষ

wm CTG Nasir 11 Ocotber 2022
বিএনপিকে সাংঘর্ষিক পরিস্থিতি সৃষ্টি না করার আহ্বান নাছিরের
বাংলাদেশ
1665518751 photo
FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup: India get 0-8 hammering from USA | Football News
খেলাধুলা
Blood Sugar 00 2
৪৫ থেকে ৫০ বছরের মানুষদের ব্লাড সুগার নিয়ন্ত্রিত করতে গেলে এই ভাবেই মেনে চলতে হবে বেশ কয়েকটি পদ্ধতি ৷ From age 45 to 50 blood sugar level has to be maintained like this. – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
sumbul touqeer khan gori nagori sreejita de
Gautam Nominates Tina, Sreejita, MC Stan, Gori; Soundarya Makes Personal Comment on Priyanka
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

বিডিনিউজে জনপ্রিয়

shutterstock 1814846240 16618592364x3 2
Smartphones With 108MP Camera: ভারী DSLR কেন? যখন এই ফোনগুলো দিচ্ছে ১০৮ এমপি ক্যামেরা! দেখে নিন
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Slower Masturbation Techniques, Increased Foreplay Can Help Men with Problems of Premature Ejaculation, Writes Expert
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Make
Durga Puja 2022, দুর্গাপুজো ২০২২, Anubrata mondal village puja,   – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
aksdhasd
Kartik Aaryan Obliges Fan With Selfies As He Gets Spotted In The City; Watch Video
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

সর্বশেষ - বিনোদন

সর্বোচ্চ পঠিত - বিনোদন

আপনার জন্য নির্বাচিত
wm INDIA

ভারতে অর্ধেকের বেশি মেডিকেল ট্যুরিস্ট বাংলাদেশি

 fedarel ins

‘বি’ থেকে ’এ’ ক্যাটাগরিতে ফেডারেল ইন্স্যুরেন্স – Corporate Sangbad

 wm Cheat CTG 2 September 2021

বন্দরের সচিব সেজে ৩৫ লাখ টাকা হাতিয়ে নিয়ে ধরা

 wm uk56

যুক্তরাজ্যে করোনায় মৃত্যুহীন এক দিন

 wm zuboleague

মৌলভীবাজারে অসহায়-দুঃস্থদের মাঝে খাদ্য সহায়তা দিল যুবলীগ

 mel gibson

Mel Gibson Confirms He Will Direct ‘Lethal Weapon 5,’ Says Late Richard Donner Asked Him to Do It

 wm Navy 1 CTG 15 September 2021

শান্তিরক্ষা মিশনে ৭৫ নৌ সদস্য, দেশের ভাবমূর্তি উজ্জ্বলের তাগিদ

 GOOGLE

Google Play Store থেকে নিষিদ্ধ এই ৮টি অ্য়াপ, আপনি ব্য়বহার করতেন না তো?

 wm missilestest1 1

ক্ষেপণাস্ত্র প্রতিরক্ষা ব্যবস্থার পরীক্ষা চালিয়েছে চীন

 1648123820 photo

Bangladesh cricketers get bonus after South Africa triumph | Cricket News