Ghostface is Back in New York City to Terrorize His Victims

Following the five bone-chilling movies of the Scream franchise, Ghostface is back with a new set of targets. For all the Scream franchise fans out there, Scream 6’s petrifying first teaser has arrived. Its release is set for next year. The brief trailer, while certainly an early Christmas present, does not reveal much. There is a glimpse of the new setting for the follow-up to this year’s movie, which will take place in New York City. Fans can expect that their favourite characters might be able to kill Ghostface, but Ghostface will always find his potential victims, no matter where they move.

Check out the trailer here:

Melissa Barrera and Jenna Ortega are set to reprise their roles as Sam and Tara Carpenter, respectively. Fellow Scream survivors Mindy and Chad Meeks-Martin, played by Jasmin Savoy Brown and Mason Gooding are also going to make their return. Courteney Cox is also back as Gale Weathers, and Hayden Panettiere is reprising her role of Kirby Reed from Scream 4 after the fifth movie confirmed that she had indeed survived.

Meanwhile, Neve Campbell will not be back as Sidney Prescott, a key character in the franchise. This will be the first Scream movie without her. According to Variety, earlier this year in June Campbell revealed that she was unhappy with her offer to return to the franchise and declined to reprise her role. “I did not feel that what I was being offered equated to the value that I bring to this franchise, and have brought to this franchise, for 25 years,” Campbell said in a statement. “And as a woman in this business, I think it’s really important for us to be valued and to fight to be valued.”

The “Scream” franchise released its first movie in 1996. While the first four films in the franchise were helmed by director Wes Craven, the fifth instalment that came out this year was directed by Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett. The duo is set to return for the sixth film. Scream 6 will hit the theatres on March 10, 2023.

