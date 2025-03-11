Gigi Hadid BREAKS Silence On Her Relationship With Bradley Cooper: ‘I Just Feel Really Lucky’

Last Updated: March 11, 2025, 23:25 IST

Gigi Hadid, known for keeping her personal life private, shared her thoughts on their connection and the way Bradley has influenced her.

Gigi Hadid is finally giving fans a rare glimpse into her relationship with Bradley Cooper, more than a year after they first sparked romance rumours. The supermodel, known for keeping her personal life private, shared her thoughts on their connection and the way Bradley has influenced her.

“I respect him so much as a creative,” Gigi told Vogue in an interview published on March 11. “And I feel that he gives so much to me: encouragement and, just, belief. For those people you admire to encourage you, it can create so much belief in yourself. Like, what’s the worst thing if I auditioned for this? You jump and take the leap.”

While she took that leap in her career, her relationship with Bradley came together naturally. Gigi revealed they met at a backyard birthday party for a mutual friend’s child, and their bond only grew stronger from there.

“I think just getting to the point where knowing what you want and deserve in a relationship is essential,” she shared. “And then to find someone that is in a place in their life where they know what they want and deserve… and you both do work separately to come together and be the best partner that you can be.”

Despite describing their romance as “very romantic and happy,” Gigi is clear about maintaining privacy. “It’s just not part of our relationship to share for whatever reason,” she stated.

Having grown up in the spotlight, Gigi has learned to navigate public speculation. “You just have to let it go,” she explained. “You can’t always correct everything.”

Over the past year, she and Bradley—who shares daughter Lea, 7, with ex Irina Shayk—have kept their romance lowkey, avoiding interviews in favor of intimate outings. One shared passion? Theater.

“Bradley has opened me up to going to the theater more,” Gigi revealed. “And that’s something that’s so nice to bring back into my life.”

But dating as a celebrity comes with challenges. “You want to give yourself a normal experience of dating,” Gigi admitted. “Even for my friends who aren’t public figures, that’s hard. Where do you go?”

Yet, through all the obstacles, Gigi wouldn’t change a thing. “I just feel really lucky,” she said.

