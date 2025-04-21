Good Bad Ugly Box Office Collection Day 11: Ajith Kumar’s Film Earns Rs 137 Crore On Easter Sunday

Last Updated: April 21, 2025, 09:59 IST

Ajith Kumar’s Good Bad Ugly earned Rs 137 crore by Day 11, boosted by Easter Sunday. It surpassed Rs 200 crore worldwide, becoming the first Tamil movie to do so.

Good Bad Ugly Box Office Collection Day 11.

Ajith Kumar’s Good Bad Ugly isn’t slowing down anytime soon. On Day 11, the film raked in a solid Rs 137 crore, with Easter Sunday giving it a nice boost. Fans are still flocking to theaters to watch their favourite superstar pack a few punches on the big screen.

Helmed by Adhik Ravichandran, Good Bad Ugly was released on April 10 and it registered a massive Rs 29.25 crore on its debut day, becoming South superstar Ajith Kumar’s biggest opener of his career. The film also stars Trisha Krishnan. Worldwide, Good Bad Ugly has already stormed past the Rs 200-crore mark, making it the first Tamil movie to achieve this feat.

On Easter Sunday, April 20, the film made a strong Rs 6.75 crore at the box office, a whopping Rs 2 crore more than its daily average earnings in the past few days. Before its Easter bounce, Good Bad Ugly saw a slight dip in earnings during its second week. Even with the Good Friday holiday, the Ajith starrer managed Rs 5.75 crore on Friday, April 18. For the days leading up to that, the film’s average earnings had been around Rs 5.55 crore, according to data from Sacnilk.

Good Bad Ugly follows the gritty and emotional journey of Red Dragon (played by Ajith Kumar), a feared gangster trying to turn over a new leaf. His wife, Ramya (Trisha), draws a firm line—he won’t be allowed to see their son, Vihaan, unless he cleans up his act. Determined to make amends, Red Dragon sets out to change, but just as he’s trying to right his wrongs, his dark past comes crashing back. When his son is kidnapped, the stakes skyrocket, and he’s forced to dive back into the world he tried to leave behind.

The film boasts a stellar ensemble including Arjun Das, Sunil, Karthikeya Dev, Priya Prakash Varrier, Prabhu, Prasanna, Tinnu Anand, and Raghu Ram.

A part of the film’s review by News18 read, “When you’ve got an unhinged Ajith Kumar, ready to groove to Thottu Thottu Pesum Sulthana, and even willing to team up with John Wick and Don Lee, why burden the film with the melodrama of AK’s promises? This isn’t a story where emotional stakes matter, yet Adhik oddly lingers on sappy sequences that fall flat. Instead, he should have gone full throttle from the very beginning. We needed more of Baby Tyson, Jammy’s incredible playlist, Babel’s laughing gas, and Zakaba’s ghost. At its core, Good Bad Ugly is Ajith making a statement: he hasn’t forgotten his old ways, but is holding back his punches for his family—both literally and figuratively.”

