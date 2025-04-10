Good Bad Ugly First Review: Fans Celebrate Ajith Kumar’s Vintage Comeback And Mass Hero Energy

Last Updated: April 10, 2025, 09:24 IST

Good Bad Ugly Review: Ajith Kumar’s much-anticipated action drama Good Bad Ugly, helmed by Mark Antony director Adhik Ravichandran, hit theatres worldwide on April 10, 2025—and within hours of its first day, first show (FDFS), social media was ablaze with excitement. Fans, particularly on Twitter (X), flooded timelines with euphoric responses, praising the film’s larger-than-life scale, nostalgia-heavy execution, and what many are calling a career-best performance by Ajith Kumar. If the first wave of reactions is anything to go by, Good Bad Ugly is not just another release—it’s a full-blown celebration of “Vintage Ajith.”

The film’s first half appears to have struck a particularly strong chord, earning widespread appreciation for its throwback to Ajith’s earlier mass-masala roles, infused with sleek, modern action sequences and stylish direction. One Twitter user wrote, “#OGSambavam with lean Ajith portions – watch out for the surprise here with a famous Hollywood action movie. This entire song sequence is #GoodBadUgly.” This cryptic tweet hints at a fun intertextual reference that has already piqued curiosity and is being hailed as one of the film’s many standout moments.

#GoodBadUgly AK’s Screen Presence – GoodToo much reference – BadStory & Screenplay – Ugly! Better Save your Time & Money – A Sad Aamai 🐢 — Naveen முருகேசன் 💙 (@naveenmurugesh) April 10, 2025

Another fan’s detailed response captured the energy in theatres: “#GoodBadUgly FIRST HALF – A Pure Fans FEAST. Career-best intro & title card for AK. The placement of the song Otha Ruba and @iam_arjundas’s performance — top notch. His vocals kick off with stylish shots and a standout song, leading up to a gripping interval. Interval is a BANGER with @gvprakash — his phenomenal background music lifts the film to another level. What energy, what presence — this is truly Vintage #AjithKumar. Fanboy @Adhikravi has done an extraordinary job. His references to Ajith’s earlier films work brilliantly. All set for the second half!”

The mention of G.V. Prakash Kumar’s pulsating background score has been a recurring theme in reactions, with many pointing out how the music elevates the high-stakes drama and emotional moments. The song placement, transitions, and musical build-up to the interval twist have all been cited as key highlights.

Not every viewer was swept up in the frenzy, though. A more grounded take read: “#GoodBadUgly First half – Above average. Gommala interval la dialogue – Nanba, I AM WAITING.” This suggests that while the film is tailor-made for die-hard fans, casual viewers may find the storytelling familiar, albeit stylishly packaged.

Still, the overwhelming consensus is clear—Good Bad Ugly is a fan-first film, and proudly so. Packed with adrenaline-pumping sequences, punchy dialogues, stylized slow-motion shots, and callbacks to Ajith’s most iconic screen moments, it functions as both a celebration and reinvention of the actor’s legacy.

The film features a robust supporting cast, including Trisha Krishnan, Arjun Das, Sunil, Jackie Shroff, Sayaji Shinde, Tinnu Anand, and Priya Prakash Varrier. Arjun Das’s performance, in particular, has been highlighted by fans for his charisma and the dynamic he shares with Ajith on screen. The ensemble cast adds layers to the narrative while keeping the spotlight firmly on Ajith Kumar’s star power.

On the technical front, Good Bad Ugly is a polished affair. Abinandhan Ramanujam’s cinematography brings a stylized, high-contrast look to the film, especially in action and chase sequences, while editor Vijay Velukutty’s crisp pacing ensures the first half remains tight and impactful.

Director Adhik Ravichandran, a self-confessed Ajith fan, seems to have crafted Good Bad Ugly as a tribute to the actor’s mass-hero image, blending elements from Ajith’s past hits with a fresh, contemporary flavor. For fans, the references—from visual cues to background music and dialogue style—act as easter eggs and emotional callbacks, creating a uniquely immersive experience.

As the second half unfolds and the weekend collections roll in, trade analysts are already predicting a strong box office opening, especially in Tamil Nadu and overseas territories with a strong Ajith fan base. The actor’s last few films may have received mixed responses, but Good Bad Ugly looks poised to turn the tide, reaffirming Ajith’s place as one of Tamil cinema’s most bankable and beloved stars.

Whether you’re a longtime Ajith loyalist or a newcomer to his filmography, Good Bad Ugly offers a potent mix of nostalgia, action, emotion, and star-driven charisma. And for fans who’ve been waiting to see their icon in full form, the verdict is already in: this is Ajith Kumar, unleashed.