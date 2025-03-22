Advertise here
রবিবার , ২৩ মার্চ ২০২৫
  বিনোদন

‘Grateful’: Rhea Chakraborty’s Lawyer After CBI Files Closure Report In Sushant Singh Rajput Death Case

মার্চ ২৩, ২০২৫
‘Grateful’: Rhea Chakraborty’s Lawyer After CBI Files Closure Report In Sushant Singh Rajput Death Case

The closure report, which came nearly five years after Rajput’s death, suggested that the actor died by suicide and there was no foul play involved

Rhea Chakraborty, the late actor’s girlfriend, was accused of abetment to suicide by Sushant Singh Rajput's parents. (Photo via Instagram)

Rhea Chakraborty, the late actor’s girlfriend, was accused of abetment to suicide by Sushant Singh Rajput’s parents. (Photo via Instagram)

The lawyer of Rhea Chakraborty on Saturday expressed gratitude to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) for filing a closure report in the death case of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput, thanking the agency for thoroughly investigating all aspects of the case.

The closure report, which came nearly five years after Rajput’s death, suggested that the actor died by suicide and there was no foul play involved, putting an end to widespread speculation about potential murder.

Chakraborty’s lawyer, Satish Maneshinde, who represented the actress during her legal battles, issued a statement praising the CBI for their detailed investigation. “We are grateful to the CBI for having thoroughly investigated every aspect of the case from all angles and closed the case,” he said in a statement.

Maneshinde also strongly criticised the way media handled the case. He said, “The amount of false narrative in the social media and electronic media was totally uncalled for. Due to the pandemic, everyone was glued to the TV and social media, and in the absence of any major developments, innocent people were hounded and paraded before the media and investigative authorities.”

In his statement, her lawyer highlighted the “untold miseries” Chakraborty and her family endured during this period and lauded their patience and silence in the face of inhumane treatment.

“I salute her and her family for having kept silent and yet suffered the inhuman treatment they were meted,” her lawyer added.

Maneshinde also thanked the media for supporting their cause and pointed out that both Chakraborty’s family and his legal team had been subjected to threats during the investigation. He concluded, “This country is still very safe, and every citizen crying for justice has hope due to our vibrant judiciary.”

Rajput was found dead in his Mumbai apartment on June 14, 2020. He was found hanging from the ceiling fan, however, no suicide note was recovered. The case quickly became a national sensation, sparking a debate over whether it was suicide or murder.

Rajput’s family members and many fans believed his death was a murder. The investigation took several twists, with Chakraborty, the late actor’s girlfriend, being accused of abetment to suicide by Rajput’s parents.

Chakraborty was later arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in September 2020 in connection with a drug-related case that surfaced during the investigation into Rajput’s death. She spent 27 days in jail before being granted bail by Justice Sarang V Kotwal of the Bombay High Court.

