শনিবার , ২৬ এপ্রিল ২০২৫
  বিনোদন

Ground Zero Box Office Day 1: Emraan Hashmi’s Film Opens With Rs 1.20 Crore Collection

এপ্রিল ২৬, ২০২৫
Ground Zero Box Office Collection Day 1: With competition from the re-release of Andaz Apna Apna and ongoing shows of Jaat and Kesari 2, Ground Zero had a tough start.

Emraan Hashmi returns to theatres with Ground Zero.

Emraan Hashmi returns to theatres with Ground Zero.

Ground Zero Box Office Collection Day 1: Emraan Hashmi has returned to the big screen with Ground Zero, his first theatrical release in two years. The action thriller, which hit cinemas on April 25, opened to a lukewarm response, earning around Rs 1 crore to Rs 1.20 crore on its first day, according to early estimates by Sacnilk.com.

Despite decent pre-release buzz, the film struggled to gain strong momentum on Friday. It met its projected Day 1 target of Rs 1 crore but couldn’t cross it by a significant margin. With competition from the re-release of Andaz Apna Apna and ongoing shows of Jaat and Kesari 2, Ground Zero had a tough start.

Backed by Excel Entertainment and produced by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani, Ground Zero stars Emraan Hashmi in the lead role, alongside Sai Tamhankar and Zoya Hussain. Directed by Tejas Prabha Vijay Deoskar, the film follows BSF officer Narendra Nath Dubey, who was part of the mission that took down terrorist Rana Tahir Nadeem, also known as Ghazi Baba, in 2003.

Hashmi plays the role of Narendra Nath Dubey, while Sai Tamhankar portrays Jaya Dubey and Zoya Hussain essays the role of Aadila.

The first weekend is crucial for Ground Zero, with its box office trajectory now dependent on audience feedback and word of mouth. The film’s pre-release ticket sales were underwhelming, and it remains to be seen if it can pick up pace over the weekend.

Meanwhile, Emraan Hashmi recently shared a major announcement. The actor is all set to return with Awarapan 2, a sequel to his 2007 hit Awarapan. The film is slated for release on April 3, 2026.

Hashmi’s last theatrical outing was Tiger 3, alongside Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif, which performed well at the box office, raking in Rs 260 crore in India.

