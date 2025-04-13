Advertise here
রবিবার , ১৩ এপ্রিল ২০২৫ | ৩০শে চৈত্র, ১৪৩১ বঙ্গাব্দ
  1. অর্থনীতি
  2. আইন-আদালত
  3. ক্যারিয়ার
  4. খেলাধুলা
  5. জাতীয়
  6. তরুণ উদ্যোক্তা
  7. ধর্ম
  8. নারী ও শিশু
  9. প্রবাস সংবাদ
  10. প্রযুক্তি
  11. প্রেস বিজ্ঞপ্তি
  12. বহি বিশ্ব
  13. বাংলাদেশ
  14. বিনোদন
  15. মতামত
Advertise here
  /  বিনোদন

Ground Zero Song So Lene De Motion Poster Out, Emraan Hashmi Starrer Track To Release On THIS Date

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
এপ্রিল ১৩, ২০২৫ ৬:০৩ অপরাহ্ণ
Ground Zero Song So Lene De Motion Poster Out, Emraan Hashmi Starrer Track To Release On THIS Date

Advertise here


Advertise here

Last Updated:

The ensemble cast including Sai Tamhankar, Mukesh Tiwari, and Zoya Hussain—all playing characters who contribute to the layered storytelling.

Ground Zero Song So Lene De Motion Poster Out

Ground Zero Song So Lene De Motion Poster Out

Emraan Hashmi is gearing up for his next film, Ground Zero, which is releasing on April 25 this year. Inspired by a true story and steeped in patriotism, the film promises an intense, emotional, and action-packed cinematic experience rooted in the real-life challenges of fighting terrorism in Kashmir. And now the makers have shared the motion poster of the song So Lene De. The track is releasing tomorrow.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Emraan Hashmi shared the video and wrote, “A soldier’s courage is seen but not his scars. #SoLeneDe — Song out tomorrow.” One of the fans wrote, “First chartbuster song of 2025.” Another wrote, “I am waiting this song and Movie emmi bhai.” Joining Emraan Hashmi in this intense drama are a strong ensemble cast including Sai Tamhankar, Mukesh Tiwari, and Zoya Hussain—all playing characters who contribute to the layered storytelling.

Take a look here:

The trailer introduces viewers to BSF Commandant Narendra Nath Dhar Dubey, portrayed by Emraan Hashmi in what is shaping up to be one of his most powerful roles yet. Dubey is no fictional hero—he is the real-life officer who led one of the most daring anti-terror operations in the history of the Border Security Force. His mission, which culminated in the elimination of the notorious terrorist Ghazi Baba, was recognised as the BSF’s best operation in the last 50 years and earned him the prestigious Kirti Chakra in 2005.

The trailer wastes no time in pulling viewers into the tense, high-stakes world of Kashmir’s border terrain. Emraan’s character is seen navigating both the external threat of terrorism and the internal conflicts that come with wearing the uniform—highlighting the psychological toll that such missions take on those who serve. It goes beyond the battlefield to explore the personal cost paid by soldiers and their families. Through glimpses of family life, moments of vulnerability, and the ever-present threat of violence, Ground Zero promises to deliver not just thrills, but depth.

What sets this film apart is its commitment to realism. Shot across rugged terrains and conflict-sensitive zones, the visuals feel authentic, raw, and immediate. The tension is palpable, the stakes are high, and the cinematography brings a sense of urgency that mirrors real-life counter-terrorism operations. The film’s tone balances action and emotion, blending powerful dialogue with evocative background scores that reflect the heavy burden shouldered by India’s armed forces.

News movies Ground Zero Song So Lene De Motion Poster Out, Emraan Hashmi Starrer Track To Release On THIS Date



Source link

বিডিনিউজে সর্বশেষ

Ground Zero Song So Lene De Motion Poster Out, Emraan Hashmi Starrer Track To Release On THIS Date
Ground Zero Song So Lene De Motion Poster Out, Emraan Hashmi Starrer Track To Release On THIS Date
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
১ লক্ষ টাকার একটি 'বাইকে' ডিলার কত টাকা 'লাভ' করেন জানেন…? চমকে দেবে 'মার্জিন'!
১ লক্ষ টাকার একটি 'বাইকে' ডিলার কত টাকা 'লাভ' করেন জানেন…? চমকে দেবে 'মার্জিন'!
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
SSC Primary Teacher Recruitment: ২০১৬-র নিয়োগে কারা কারা ‘অযোগ্য’ নন? স্কুল শিক্ষা দফতরকে বিস্তারিত তালিকা পাঠাল SSC SSC sent detailed list of ineligible candidates 2016-ssc-recruitment-what education-department declared know latest update details
SSC Primary Teacher Recruitment: ২০১৬-র নিয়োগে কারা কারা ‘অযোগ্য’ নন? স্কুল শিক্ষা দফতরকে বিস্তারিত তালিকা পাঠাল SSC SSC sent detailed list of ineligible candidates 2016-ssc-recruitment-what education-department declared know latest update details
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
ইসরায়েলি হামলায় গাজার শেষ কার্যকর হাসপাতাল ধ্বংস
ইসরায়েলি হামলায় গাজার শেষ কার্যকর হাসপাতাল ধ্বংস
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

বিডিনিউজে জনপ্রিয়

orders-67-porn-websites-to-be-blocked-for-violating-it-rules-2021 | আইন উল্লঙ্ঘন, আরও ৬৭ পর্ন ওয়েবসাইট ব্লক করল ভারত সরকার – News18 Bangla
orders-67-porn-websites-to-be-blocked-for-violating-it-rules-2021 | আইন উল্লঙ্ঘন, আরও ৬৭ পর্ন ওয়েবসাইট ব্লক করল ভারত সরকার – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Smartphones With 108MP Camera: ভারী DSLR কেন? যখন এই ফোনগুলো দিচ্ছে ১০৮ এমপি ক্যামেরা! দেখে নিন
Smartphones With 108MP Camera: ভারী DSLR কেন? যখন এই ফোনগুলো দিচ্ছে ১০৮ এমপি ক্যামেরা! দেখে নিন
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Durga Puja 2022, দুর্গাপুজো ২০২২, Anubrata mondal village puja,   – News18 Bangla
Durga Puja 2022, দুর্গাপুজো ২০২২, Anubrata mondal village puja,   – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Kartik Aaryan Obliges Fan With Selfies As He Gets Spotted In The City; Watch Video
Kartik Aaryan Obliges Fan With Selfies As He Gets Spotted In The City; Watch Video
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

সর্বশেষ - বিনোদন

সর্বোচ্চ পঠিত - বিনোদন

আপনার জন্য নির্বাচিত
ঠোঁট ফেটে রক্তাক্ত? ক্রিম ডলেও চৌচির? আপনার শরীরে এই ভিটামিনটি নেই, সাবধান!

ঠোঁট ফেটে রক্তাক্ত? ক্রিম ডলেও চৌচির? আপনার শরীরে এই ভিটামিনটি নেই, সাবধান!

 [১] আমিরাতে ফুজাইরার শাসকের সাথে স্বরাষ্ট্রমন্ত্রীর বৈঠক

[১] আমিরাতে ফুজাইরার শাসকের সাথে স্বরাষ্ট্রমন্ত্রীর বৈঠক

 তুরস্কে পানির নিচে জাদুঘর, দেখা মিলবে যুদ্ধজাহাজের

তুরস্কে পানির নিচে জাদুঘর, দেখা মিলবে যুদ্ধজাহাজের

 চট্টগ্রামে এসএসসিতে পাস ২৫০ পরীক্ষার্থীকে সংবর্ধনা

চট্টগ্রামে এসএসসিতে পাস ২৫০ পরীক্ষার্থীকে সংবর্ধনা

 Sumit Nagal now eligible for Tokyo singles draw, Yuki Bhambri misses out due to injury | Tokyo Olympics News

Sumit Nagal now eligible for Tokyo singles draw, Yuki Bhambri misses out due to injury | Tokyo Olympics News

 Raj Kundra was Arrested as He Started Destroying Evidence, 51 Porn Films Were Seized, Says Public Prosecutor

Raj Kundra was Arrested as He Started Destroying Evidence, 51 Porn Films Were Seized, Says Public Prosecutor

 Urvashi Rautela Attends Final Cut’s Screening, Walks Red Carpet In White Gown

Urvashi Rautela Attends Final Cut’s Screening, Walks Red Carpet In White Gown

 ব্লক মার্কেটে ৩১ কোম্পানির ৬০ কোটি টাকার লেনদেন

ব্লক মার্কেটে ৩১ কোম্পানির ৬০ কোটি টাকার লেনদেন

 Homeowners Insurance: Protecting Your Property

Homeowners Insurance: Protecting Your Property

 ‘He sealed the game…’: Sachin Tendulkar praises Harshit Rana’s last-over heroics | Cricket News

‘He sealed the game…’: Sachin Tendulkar praises Harshit Rana’s last-over heroics | Cricket News
Advertise here