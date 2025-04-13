Ground Zero Song So Lene De Motion Poster Out, Emraan Hashmi Starrer Track To Release On THIS Date

Last Updated: April 13, 2025, 17:33 IST

Ground Zero Song So Lene De Motion Poster Out

Emraan Hashmi is gearing up for his next film, Ground Zero, which is releasing on April 25 this year. Inspired by a true story and steeped in patriotism, the film promises an intense, emotional, and action-packed cinematic experience rooted in the real-life challenges of fighting terrorism in Kashmir. And now the makers have shared the motion poster of the song So Lene De. The track is releasing tomorrow.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Emraan Hashmi shared the video and wrote, “A soldier’s courage is seen but not his scars. #SoLeneDe — Song out tomorrow.” One of the fans wrote, “First chartbuster song of 2025.” Another wrote, “I am waiting this song and Movie emmi bhai.” Joining Emraan Hashmi in this intense drama are a strong ensemble cast including Sai Tamhankar, Mukesh Tiwari, and Zoya Hussain—all playing characters who contribute to the layered storytelling.

Take a look here:

The trailer introduces viewers to BSF Commandant Narendra Nath Dhar Dubey, portrayed by Emraan Hashmi in what is shaping up to be one of his most powerful roles yet. Dubey is no fictional hero—he is the real-life officer who led one of the most daring anti-terror operations in the history of the Border Security Force. His mission, which culminated in the elimination of the notorious terrorist Ghazi Baba, was recognised as the BSF’s best operation in the last 50 years and earned him the prestigious Kirti Chakra in 2005.

The trailer wastes no time in pulling viewers into the tense, high-stakes world of Kashmir’s border terrain. Emraan’s character is seen navigating both the external threat of terrorism and the internal conflicts that come with wearing the uniform—highlighting the psychological toll that such missions take on those who serve. It goes beyond the battlefield to explore the personal cost paid by soldiers and their families. Through glimpses of family life, moments of vulnerability, and the ever-present threat of violence, Ground Zero promises to deliver not just thrills, but depth.

What sets this film apart is its commitment to realism. Shot across rugged terrains and conflict-sensitive zones, the visuals feel authentic, raw, and immediate. The tension is palpable, the stakes are high, and the cinematography brings a sense of urgency that mirrors real-life counter-terrorism operations. The film’s tone balances action and emotion, blending powerful dialogue with evocative background scores that reflect the heavy burden shouldered by India’s armed forces.