রবিবার, ১৮ জানুয়ারী ২০২৬, ১২:১২ পূর্বাহ্ন
বিনোদন, সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

‘Grounded And Unshaken’: Mrunal Thakur Shares FIRST Post Amid Wedding Rumours With Dhanush | Bollywood News

  আপডেট সময়: শনিবার, ১৭ জানুয়ারী, ২০২৬
Mrunal Thakur shared a post about being ‘unshaken,’ and it has garnered a lot of attention amid ongoing wedding rumours with Dhanush.

Mrunal Thakur Shares FIRST Post Amid Wedding Rumours With Dhanush

Mrunal Thakur and Dhanush have been rumoured to be dating since last year, however, neither of them has confirmed or acknowledged the rumours. Meanwhile, recently, the actors hit the headlines after speculations about their wedding went viral. While a few reports claimed that they are set to tie the knot in February, it was later firmly dismissed by a source close to the actors. Amid the online chatter surrounding her personal life, Mrunal has finally shared her first post on Instagram, describing herself as ‘grounded, glowing and unshaken’.

Mrunal Thakur’s First Post Amid Wedding Rumours With Dhanush

On Saturday, Mrunal Thakur took to Instagram to share a video of herself on a boat, enjoying the sunset and the sea breeze. She left her wavy hair open, gazed out at the serene landscape, and soaked in the peaceful calm around her. In the caption, Mrunal simply wrote, “Grounded, glowing and unshaken!” Check out the post below!

Mrunal Thakur And Dhanush’s Wedding Rumours

Early Friday morning, chatter online claimed that Dhanush and Mrunal Thakur were set to get married on February 14, 2026. The speculation snowballed quickly, but was later firmly dismissed. A source close to the actor clarified that there is absolutely no truth to the marriage reports. “Mrunal is not getting married next month. This is a rumour that has caught wind for no reason,” the source told HTCity, putting an end to the speculation.

The timing of the alleged wedding also raised eyebrows within the industry. According to the source, Mrunal has back-to-back professional commitments lined up, making a February wedding implausible. “She has a release scheduled for February, and then another Telugu film coming out in March. It doesn’t make sense for her to plan a wedding right in the middle of that,” the source said, adding that her focus right now is entirely on work.

For the unversed, Mrunal and Dhanush’s dating rumours first surfaced in August 2025 when the actress was seen warmly greeting the Tamil star at the premiere of her film Son Of Sardaar 2. A video of their interaction quickly went viral. Prior to this, Mrunal’s presence at the wrap party of Dhanush’s film, Tere Ishk Mein, also raised eyebrows.

January 17, 2026, 21:52 IST

