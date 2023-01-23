সোমবার , ২৩ জানুয়ারি ২০২৩ | ৯ই মাঘ, ১৪২৯ বঙ্গাব্দ
  1. অর্থনীতি
  2. আইন-আদালত
  3. আন্তর্জাতিক
  4. ক্যারিয়ার
  5. খেলাধুলা
  6. জাতীয়
  7. তরুণ উদ্যোক্তা
  8. ধর্ম
  9. নারী ও শিশু
  10. প্রবাস সংবাদ
  11. প্রযুক্তি
  12. প্রেস বিজ্ঞপ্তি
  13. বহি বিশ্ব
  14. বাংলাদেশ
  15. বিনোদন
  /  বিনোদন

Guests Groove To Besharam Rang and Humma Humma, Videos Surface

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
জানুয়ারি ২৩, ২০২৩ ১০:০১ পূর্বাহ্ণ
kl and athiya


Last Updated: January 23, 2023, 09:23 IST

KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty's Sangeet ceremony was held on Sunday night. (Photos: Instagram)

KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty’s Sangeet ceremony was held on Sunday night. (Photos: Instagram)

Reportedly, KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty will take the wedding vows at 4 pm today and will then pose for the paparazzi later in the evening.

Suniel Shetty’s actress-daughter Athiya Shetty will tie the knot with her cricketer-beau KL Rahul today i.e on January 23. Their pre-wedding festivities began on Sunday when the couple hosted an intimate Sangeet ceremony at the Shetty’s Khandala residence. Several videos from outside the venue are going viral on social media.

While these videos are from outside the venue, in some clips songs like Besharam Rang, Humma Humma and Jumma Chumma among others can be heard, indicating that the guests grooved to these popular Bollywood songs at the Sangeet ceremony. Suniel Shetty’s song Jhanjariya, Dekha Jo Tujhe Yaar and Aaj Ki Party were also heard from a distance. Check out some of the videos here:

As reported by India TV, Athiya’s brother Ahan and mother Mana also left everyone stunned with their performances at the Sangeet ceremony. Reportedly, 70 guests attended the Sangeet ceremony. Among others, Tiger Shroff’s sister Krishna Shroff and popular Bollywood photographer Rohan Shreshta were snapped last night when they arrived at the venue.

KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty will take wedding vows at 4 pm today and will then pose for the paparazzi later in the evening. Several reports also state that there will be around 100 guests at the wedding, where the couple has also imposed a no-phone policy. The names of the guest attendees, who would reportedly be an integral part of the lavish event, have been doing the rounds for a while. They include Jackie Shroff, Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar, MS Dhoni, and Virat Kohli.

Meanwhile, as reported by E-times, KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty are also likely to host a grand reception later in Mumbai which will be attended by around 3000 guests. Reportedly, not just Bollywood or sports celebrities but top politicians and entrepreneurs will also be invited.

Read all the Latest Movies News here

Entertainment Bureau

Entertainment Bureau brings you all updates from the world of entertainment — breaking news, Twitter trends, features, movie reviews, exclusive interRead More



Source link

বিডিনিউজে সর্বশেষ

wm aslam
আসলাম চৌধুরীসহ ৫০ নেতাকর্মীর বিচার শুরু
বাংলাদেশ
1674446589 photo
Hockey World Cup: Emily Calderon is helping Belgium corner glory | Hockey News
খেলাধুলা
pregnant
Viral News: এক রাতের জন্য সঙ্গীর সঙ্গে মিলন, 'মা' হলেন রূপান্তরিত বাবা… অবিশ্বাস্য হলেও সত্যি
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
kl and athiya
Guests Groove To Besharam Rang and Humma Humma, Videos Surface
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

বিডিনিউজে জনপ্রিয়

shutterstock 1814846240 16618592364x3 2
Smartphones With 108MP Camera: ভারী DSLR কেন? যখন এই ফোনগুলো দিচ্ছে ১০৮ এমপি ক্যামেরা! দেখে নিন
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Make
Durga Puja 2022, দুর্গাপুজো ২০২২, Anubrata mondal village puja,   – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
website ban
orders-67-porn-websites-to-be-blocked-for-violating-it-rules-2021 | আইন উল্লঙ্ঘন, আরও ৬৭ পর্ন ওয়েবসাইট ব্লক করল ভারত সরকার – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
1662137428 photo
England’s Jonny Bairstow ruled out of T20 World Cup through injury | Cricket News
খেলাধুলা

সর্বশেষ - খেলাধুলা

সর্বোচ্চ পঠিত - খেলাধুলা

আপনার জন্য নির্বাচিত
image 472736 1633431466

বিদেশি চ্যানেলে ক্লিন ফিড বাস্তবায়নে ফের মোবাইল কোর্ট কাল থেকে

 MalaikaP

৫০-এর মালাইকার মতো ছিপছিপে শরীর চান? জানুন নায়িকা কী করেন

 wm ManikGanj Shwechchasebok League News Photo 27 10 2021

স্বেচ্ছাসেবক লীগ নেতাকে বাদ দিতে সাবেক ৭ ছাত্রলীগ নেতার চিঠি

 wm BJ final

‘পুতিনের কারণে শান্তি আলোচনা ব্যর্থ হবে’

 wm Awami League Peace Rally News Photo 19 10 2021 1

সাম্প্রদায়িক অপশক্তির শেকড় উপড়ে ফেলা হবে: নানক

 pm 3 20221224171138

শেখ হাসিনা ফের আওয়ামী লীগের সভাপতি

 wm KADER SIDDIQUE

বঙ্গবীর কাদের সিদ্দিকীর অস্ত্রপচার বুধবার

 wm Afghanistan 1

তালেবান যোদ্ধাদের ঠেকাতে আফগান বাহিনীর বোমা হামলা শুরু

 wm Counsilor soibal

কাউন্সিলর ‘শৈবালকাণ্ডে’ বন্ধ ইন্টারনেট-স্যাটেলাইট সম্প্রচার

 movie news

83 and Atrangi Re Release, Shah Rukh Khan Resumes Shooting Work with Tiger 3