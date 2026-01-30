Gujarat Giants end Mumbai Indians jinx with 11-run thriller to reach WPL Eliminator | Cricket News

Gujarat Giants finally ended their losing streak against Mumbai Indians with a thrilling 11-run win to book their place in the Women’s Premier League Eliminator, thanks to a brilliant all-round effort from skipper Ashleigh Gardner and Georgia Wareham.Go Beyond The Boundary with our YouTube channel. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Electing to bat first, Gujarat looked in trouble early, losing Anushka Sharma (33) and Sophie Devine (25) in quick succession for just two additional runs as disciplined bowling from Amelia Kerr (2/26) and Shabnim Ismail (1/29) slowed the scoring. But Gardner and Wareham rescued the innings with a vital 71-run partnership. Gardner’s aggressive 46 off 28 balls, featuring seven fours and a six, and Wareham’s 44 from 26 helped Gujarat post a competitive 167 for 4, with 61 of those runs coming in the last five overs. Chasing 168 on a tricky wicket proved tough for Mumbai. Skipper Harmanpreet Kaur fought valiantly, scoring an unbeaten 82 off 48 balls, including eight fours and four sixes, but the required run rate proved too steep. Gujarat bowlers held their nerve, with Gardner picking up 1/26 and Wareham returning 2/26, dismissing key batters Amelia Kerr (20) and Sanskriti Gupta (0). Mumbai managed 156/7, falling short despite a late onslaught from Harmanpreet. The win marks Gujarat’s first-ever victory over the defending champions after eight successive defeats and secures their spot in Tuesday’s Eliminator. Mumbai’s fate now hinges on Sunday’s final league match between Delhi Capitals and UP Warriorz, while Royal Challengers Bengaluru have already sealed a direct final berth.