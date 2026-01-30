শনিবার, ৩১ জানুয়ারী ২০২৬, ০৪:০৮ পূর্বাহ্ন
Border 2 Box Office Day 8: Sunny Deol Film Crosses Rs 233 Cr Despite Weekday Dip | Bollywood News রাজশাহীর বাগমারায় গলাকাটা লাশ উদ্ধার Gujarat Giants end Mumbai Indians jinx with 11-run thriller to reach WPL Eliminator | Cricket News বিচারপ্রতি ড. রাধাবিনোদ পাল রংপুরে তারেক রহমান কৃষিঋণ মওকুফ, এনজিও ঋণ পরিশোধ ও তিস্তা পরিকল্পনা বাস্তবায়নের ঘোষণা ভূঞাপুরে আলহাজ্ব মজিবর রহমান এর জানাযা নামাজ ও দাফন সম্পন্ন কালিয়াকৈরে বেকারি কারখানায় অগ্নিকান্ড, ফায়ার সার্ভিসের দুইটি ইউনিটের চেষ্টায় আগুন নিয়ন্ত্রণে সড়ক, স্বাস্থ্য, শিক্ষা ও কর্মসংস্থান থেকে বঞ্চিত; মৌলভীবাজার-১ আসনের মানুষ কালিয়াকৈর সিলিন্ডার এলপিজি গ্যাসের দাম বেড়ে যাওয়ায় চরম বিপাকে নিম্ন ও মধ্যবিত্ত পরিবারের দুর্ভোগ দীর্ঘ প্রতীক্ষার পর মৌলভীবাজার-৩ জামায়াত মনোনীত প্রার্থী অবশেষে মাঠে নামাচ্ছেন
Gujarat Giants end Mumbai Indians jinx with 11-run thriller to reach WPL Eliminator | Cricket News

  আপডেট সময়: শুক্রবার, ৩০ জানুয়ারী, ২০২৬
Gujarat Giants end Mumbai Indians jinx with 11-run thriller to reach WPL Eliminator | Cricket News


Gujarat Giants finally ended their losing streak against Mumbai Indians with a thrilling 11-run win to book their place in the Women’s Premier League Eliminator, thanks to a brilliant all-round effort from skipper Ashleigh Gardner and Georgia Wareham.Go Beyond The Boundary with our YouTube channel. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Electing to bat first, Gujarat looked in trouble early, losing Anushka Sharma (33) and Sophie Devine (25) in quick succession for just two additional runs as disciplined bowling from Amelia Kerr (2/26) and Shabnim Ismail (1/29) slowed the scoring. But Gardner and Wareham rescued the innings with a vital 71-run partnership. Gardner’s aggressive 46 off 28 balls, featuring seven fours and a six, and Wareham’s 44 from 26 helped Gujarat post a competitive 167 for 4, with 61 of those runs coming in the last five overs. Chasing 168 on a tricky wicket proved tough for Mumbai. Skipper Harmanpreet Kaur fought valiantly, scoring an unbeaten 82 off 48 balls, including eight fours and four sixes, but the required run rate proved too steep. Gujarat bowlers held their nerve, with Gardner picking up 1/26 and Wareham returning 2/26, dismissing key batters Amelia Kerr (20) and Sanskriti Gupta (0). Mumbai managed 156/7, falling short despite a late onslaught from Harmanpreet. The win marks Gujarat’s first-ever victory over the defending champions after eight successive defeats and secures their spot in Tuesday’s Eliminator. Mumbai’s fate now hinges on Sunday’s final league match between Delhi Capitals and UP Warriorz, while Royal Challengers Bengaluru have already sealed a direct final berth.



Source link

