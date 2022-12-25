Gurmeet-Debina To Bharti-Haarsh; TV Couples Who Embraced Parenthood

From Gurmeet Choudhary-Debina Bonnerjee to Bharti Singh-Haarsh Limbachiyaa and Dheeraj Dhoopar-Vinny Arora among others; several television couples attained parenthood this year and welcomed their little ones into their lives. As they now enjoy a new phase in their lives, let us take a look at stars who became parents in 2022. Here’s the list:

Gurmeet Choudhary and Debina Bonnerjee

It was a double celebration for the couple this year. The actors welcomed a baby girl in April this year and named her Lianna. Later, Debina announced her second pregnancy and was blessed with another daughter in November. They have so far not announced their second daughter’s name.

Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa

Comedy queen Bharti Singh and her husband Haarsh Limbachiyaaw were blessed with a baby boy in the month of April this year. They named him Laksh but adorably calls him Gola too. The comedian is often seen sharing a glimpse of her son on her YouTube vlogs.

Dheeraj Dhoopar and Vinny Arora

Kundali Bhagya fame actor Dheeraj Dhoopar and his wife Vinny Arora Dhoopar welcomed their first child together, a baby boy on August 10 this year. Dheeraj announced the arrival of their baby on his official Instagram account with the hashtag ‘baby Dhoopar’.

Nikitin Dheer and Kratika Sengar

Television actors Nikitin Dheer and Kratika Sengar were also blessed with a baby girl this year. The couple embraced parenthood in the month of May. Later, Kritika took to her Instagram and revealed that they named little baby girl as Devika.

Pooja Banerjee and Sandeep Sejwal

Former Kumkum Bhagya actress Pooja Banerjee and her husband Sandeep Sejwal became proud parents to a baby girl in March this year. The news of her delivery was first confirmed by her brother. Later, the actress also shared an adorable post on social media and called her princess as ‘Gulabo’.

