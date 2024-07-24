Gurucharan Singh Meets TMKOC Producer Asit Modi Post-Return: ‘When I Went Missing, He Sent Me…’

In April 2024, Gurucharan Singh, best known for his role as Roshan Singh Sodhi on Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, vanished without a trace, sparking widespread concern among his fans and the media. The actor returned nearly a month later, revealing that his disappearance was part of a spiritual journey he embarked upon.

Upon his return to Mumbai, Gurucharan took the opportunity to reconnect with those who had expressed concern for him. In a candid interaction, he recounted his conversations with some important people from his life, including TMKOC’s producer, Asit Kumarr Modi. “When I went missing, Asit Kumarr Modi sent me a message asking me to call him,” Gurucharan was quoted as saying by Indian Express.com. “Once I returned, I made it a point to meet with everyone who reached out to me. Given that he has been instrumental in my career, it was important for me to see him.”

Before his spiritual retreat, Gurucharan had made a series of heartfelt visits to his colleagues from the show. He met Dilip Joshi at a mutual friend’s wedding and saw Mandar Chandwadkar and his family at Joshi’s son’s wedding. Additionally, he caught up with Mayur Vakani and Disha Vakani, and even posed for a memorable photo with Balu, who is currently portraying Sodhi. “The three of us, with Dilip Joshi in the middle, took a photo together,” Gurucharan recalled. “I have no issues with anyone; they started working before me, and I regard them as my seniors.”

Amidst swirling rumours about financial troubles being the reason behind his disappearance, Gurucharan firmly dispelled these speculation. He clarified that his absence was not due to debt or financial hardship. “My journey was not about running away from financial issues,” he said. “It was more about distancing myself from the world and dealing with personal hurt from loved ones. Despite facing rejection and difficulties in finding work, I never considered suicide.”