Happy Birthday Jr NTR: Top Movies, Songs and Powerful Dialogues

Jr NTR is one of the biggest actors in the South film industry. With his extraordinary talent and amazing on-screen presence, the superstar has been able to garner a lot of love from the audience. Be it intense action sequences or heartfelt emotional scenes, Jr NTR effortlessly portrays his roles and leaves the viewers in awe of his performance.

As the RRR actor celebrates his 41st birthday on May 20, here’s a look at his acting journey, top movies, songs, dialogues, upcoming films and family life.

Jr NTR Birthday: Journey In The Entertainment Industry

Jr NTR made his debut as a child actor in the film Bala Ramayanam, which was released on this date in 1997. He was a classical dancer who got the attention of the casting directors and ended up being cast in the film. Next, he starred in his first flick as a lead actor in the 2001 film Ninnu Choodalani.

The actor rose to prominence with Student No. 1 in 2001 and the superhit action drama Aadi in 2002. Some of his popular films in the 2000s and 2010s include Simhadri in 2003, Yamadonga in 2007, Adhurs in 2010, Brindavanam in 2010, Baadshah in 2013 and Temper in 2015.

In 2022, Jr NTR appeared in the blockbuster film RRR. The film went on to win an Academy Award for Best Song. The actor also hosted the first season of Bigg Boss Telugu on Star Maa.

Jr NTR Birthday: Top Movies

RRRThe film needs no introduction. This SS Rajamouli directorial has received immense recognition globally. It revolves around two freedom fighters and their revolt against British rule. Janatha GarageThe film follows the story of Anand, an environmental activist who travels to Hyderabad to attend a seminar. His outlook on life is altered by a chance encounter with Sathyam, who owns a facility for people who have been oppressed. The film also stars Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Mohanlal and Nithya Menen. TemperDirected by Puri Jagannadh, the movie’s plot revolves around a corrupt cop named Daya, who collaborates with a local gangster and helps him carry out his illegal business. His life is transformed when he falls in love with Shanvi (Kajal Aggarwal), who pushes him towards the path of righteousness. This 2015 film is regarded as one of Jr. NTR’s best performances on screen. SimhadriThis was Jr. NTR and SS Rajamouli’s second collaboration and a major box office hit. The plot revolves around the life of Simhadri, who is raised by the Varma family as one of their own. However, his life takes a different turn when he decides to go with the love of his life. The film also stars Bhumika Chawla, and Ankitha, among others. Student No. 1Helmed by SS Rajamouli, the plot follows Aditya (Jr NTR) as he enrols in law school at his father’s insistence. Although becoming an engineer is his ultimate ambition, he encounters many difficulties while trying to manage his personal life and the unruly students at his institute.

Jr NTR Birthday: Top Songs

Naatu Naatu (RRR)The global buzz surrounding SS Rajamouli’s epic film, RRR, and its captivating music continues even after its song Naatu Naatu won the Oscar for Best Original Song. Composed by MM Keeravani, with lively lyrics by Chandrabose and vocals by Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava, the dance track quickly became a favorite among fans. Its infectious energy, upbeat tempo, and catchy chorus have contributed to its immense popularity. Shiva Shambo (Adhurs)The delightful and energetic track showcases Jr NTR’s charisma to the maximum. The track, sung by the talented Devi Sri Prasad, blends traditional beats with a modern twist, creating a foot-tapping fusion. Jr NTR’s impeccable dance moves infuse the song with a contagious energy. Temper Title SongIn the movie Temper, Jr NTR showcased his dance skills in the film’s title track. He seamlessly transitions from powerful moves to fluid expressions, commanding the stage with his presence. Rama RamaOne of Jr NTR’s standout dance numbers is Rama Rama from the film Janatha Garage. His flawless footwork and impeccable timing make this song an absolute treat to watch. 123 Nenoka Kantri123 Nenoka Kantri is an energetic and captivating song featuring Jr NTR. With its pulsating beats and catchy lyrics, the song perfectly encapsulates the Simhadri star’s dynamic presence and charismatic dance moves.

Jr NTR Birthday: Top Dialogues

“Balavanthudu balaheenudini bhayapetti brathakadam aanavaayithi ne, but for a change, aa balaheenudi pakkana kuda oka balam undi, Janatha Garage!” (Janathe Garage)

“Amma Thodu, Addanga Narikestha!” (Aadhi)

“City nunchi vochadu, soft ga unadu, lover boy anukuntavemo. Character kothaga undi ani try chesa. Lopala original alane undi. Daanini baitiki techhav anuko, rachha rachhe…!” (Brindaavanam)

“Murthy, aa pillani chusava? Animal lover, anta…! Manakante pedda animal lover evadu unadu ikada!?” (Temper)

“Aa Ravanunni sampaalante samudram daatala…ee raavununni champalante, da da dhairyam undalaaa…undaaa…?” (Jai Lava Kusa)

Jr NTR Birthday: Upcoming Films

Jr NTR is all set to star in the highly anticipated film Devara: Part 1. The movie is directed by Koratala Siva and also stars Saif Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor in lead roles. It is also expected that the actor will be entering the YRF’s spy universe as a villain. Jr NTR is likely to star in War 2, directed by Ayan Mukherjee.

Jr NTR Birthday: Awards

CineMAA Best Actor Award (Aadi)

Filmfare Award for Best Actor (Nannaku Prematho, Yamadonga)

IIFA Utsavam Award for Best Performance in a Leading Role (Janatha Garage)

Nandi Special Jury Award (Aadi)

Jr NTR Birthday: Family Life

Jr NTR is the grandson of Telugu superstar and former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister, NT Rama Rao. Jr NTR is married to Lakshmi Pranathi and the couple has two sons.