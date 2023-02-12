রবিবার , ১২ ফেব্রুয়ারি ২০২৩ | ২৯শে মাঘ, ১৪২৯ বঙ্গাব্দ
Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic To Marry Again in a Dreamy Ceremony; Deets Inside

ফেব্রুয়ারি ১২, ২০২৩ ৭:২০ অপরাহ্ণ
hardik pandya natasa stankovic


Last Updated: February 12, 2023, 18:36 IST

Natasa Stankovic and Hardik Pandya have planned a traditional wedding in Udaipur, Rajasthan

Natasa Stankovic and Hardik Pandya have planned a traditional wedding in Udaipur, Rajasthan

Hardik Pandya and his wife Natasa Stankovic are set to tie the knot again after 3 years of marriage. The couple will get married in Udaipur, Rajasthan.

After three years of marital bliss, Natasa Stankovic, who made her Bollywood debut in 2013 with Prakasha Jha’s film Satyagraha, is all set to re-marry her husband and Indian cricketer Hardik Pandya. At the time, the couple opted for a court marriage. Natasa and Hardik have planned a traditional wedding in Udaipur, Rajasthan, as per a recent report. Recently, Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani too tied the knot in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan.

As per a report in Hindustan Times, the duo is all set to marry again and it will be quite a grand affair. The report suggests that they will take their vows on Valentine’s Day in Udaipur. A source close told the portal that Natasa and Hardik got married in a court in 2020. They always wanted to have a lavish wedding. The couple is quite excited about it. The pre-wedding ceremonies will reportedly kickstart on February 13 and they will go on till February 16. They will enjoy a white wedding along with other events like haldi, mehendi, and sangeet. The report claims that the preps for the ceremony commenced in November 2022.

Additionally, the reports suggest that Natasa will don an immaculate white Dolce & Gabbana gown. Other details regarding the wedding and Hardik’s attire are still unknown. It will be lovely to see Hardik and Natasa’s beautiful wedding pictures. Interestingly, their son Agastya, who is already an Internet sensation, will be able to enjoy the wedding ceremony. They welcomed their son in July 2020, soon after they tied the knot.

Hardik proposed to Natasa on a cruise in Dubai. In January 2020, the couple shared pictures and videos on Instagram and officially announced their engagement. Hardik proposed to the actor on a yacht decorated with balloons and flowers as a live orchestra played in the background. Other pictures show their friends cheering them as the pose happily for the pictures. The proposal was followed by champagne and a special ring-themed cake which had HP and NATS written on it. Hardik captioned the post, “Mai tera, Tu meri jaane, saara Hindustan. 01.01.2020 #engaged.”

Meanwhile, lovebirds Natasa and Hardik are often seen sharing sweet videos of Agastya on social media. Their cute banter grabs everyone’s attention. The sweet family travels a lot and they treat their fans with pictures and videos on Instagram.

