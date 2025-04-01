Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor REACTS To ‘Bollywood Is Finished’ Post, Promises To Give ‘Unforgettable Films’ If Backed

Last Updated: April 01, 2025, 08:43 IST

Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor said Bollywood shouldn’t be only about ‘stars’ and formulaic films. He feels that producers need to invest in low-cost, high-concept films that prioritize storytelling.

Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor made his acting debut with the 2016 film ‘Mirzya’

Anil Kapoor’s son and actor Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor recently shared his opinion about the current state of Bollywood, and said that films which are green-lit today belong in the 1980s. He reacted to a social media user’s post that mentioned ‘Bollywood is finished’, and wrote that Bollywood shouldn’t solely be about ‘stars’ and ‘formulaic films’. He expressed that it’s high time producers invest in low-cost, high-concept films that prioritize never-seen-before storytelling. He mentioned that the 2022 film ‘Thar’, which he and Anil Kapoor produced, had a budget of Rs 20 crore. Despite this, it turned out to be visually better than many films that had three times that budget. Harsh Varrdhan said that filmmaking is a huge undertaking, but if he is backed, he promises he will give the audience ‘unforgettable films’.

Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor Feels Producers Should Back Low-Cost, High-Concept Films

Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor reacted to a social media user’s post on X (formerly Twitter) that read, “Bollywood is finished. Salman don’t wanna act, Aamir doesn’t have any film to act, Akshay has dozen of films but of what use, SRK does a film in 2yrs, Ajay could do big but he’s playing it safe. Ranbir Kapoor is the lone warrior from here, looks like.” Reacting to this tweet, Harsh Varrdhan wrote, “Bollywood isn’t and shouldn’t be only about stars that have been there and done that and formulaic films it’s time for producers and financiers to gamble on low cost high concept films for cinemas without the usual tropes .. prioritise never before seen story telling and keep the upfront costs low and the audience will come . Make 8-15 cr films with minimum p and an and back the makers. We made thar for 20 cr it looks visually better then many films that cost 2-3 times that .. why? Because every cent went into the making of thr film and not unnecessary costs.”

It’s 2025 and the films that get green-lit are films that belong in the 1980 s and not even the good ones— Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor (@HarshKapoor_) March 31, 2025

Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor Promises ‘Unforgettable Films’ If Backed

In another post, he added, “It’s 2025 and the films that get green-lit are films that belong in the 1980 s and not even the good ones.” When one X user suggested that it’s time for ‘superstar kids’ to step up and work with new directors and invest in bold, original projects, Harsh Varrdhan replied, “Have you seen my films? There’s also tons of other super talented film makers that want to make films but no one will back it.. raj singh Chaudary we backed his vision with thar no one had heard of him before that.” In another tweet, he wrote, “Bro I don’t have endless money but I do have endless passion and ideas filmmaking is a huge undertaking and process but if I’m backed I promise I’ll give you unforgettable films.”

Bro I don’t have endless money but I do have endless passion and ideas filmmaking is a huge undertaking and process but if I’m backed I promise I’ll give you unforgettable films https://t.co/CuGC4IMxSd— Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor (@HarshKapoor_) March 31, 2025

Harsh Varrdhan also mentioned that it is extremely difficult to do anything ‘off beat’ or unconventional in Bollywood, and that it can take ‘years and years’ to make a film like ‘Bhavesh Joshi Superhero’ or ‘Thar’. He said that he has been working tirelessly to make his next. “I have been working tirelessly since the day that released to make my next and I’ve also taken the responsibility to produce co create and act not just wait,” he wrote.

Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor’s Projects

Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor, who made his acting debut with the 2016 film ‘Mirzya’, has starred in films such as ‘Bhavesh Joshi Superhero’ and ‘Thar’. He was also seen in Netflix’s anthology drama series ‘Ray’ and had a cameo in ‘AK Vs AK’.