শনিবার , ১৮ ফেব্রুয়ারি ২০২৩
Here Are The Top Controversial Statements By Swara Bhasker

ফেব্রুয়ারি ১৮, ২০২৩ ৭:৩৯ অপরাহ্ণ
untitled 1 464


Last Updated: February 18, 2023, 18:59 IST

Delhi-born Swara stays in the limelight for her outspoken nature.

Swara Bhaskar compared the hijab controversy to Draupadi’s cheer haran in Mahabharat.

Bollywood actress Swara Bhasker took to Twitter recently and announced her wedding with political activist Fahad Ahmad. The actress shared a video of the couple’s adorable moments, while detailing their love story. She further shared that they registered their wedding in court on February 16, 2023, under the Special Marriage Act. The Veere Di Wedding actress also shared solo pictures of her look from the day, along with those of herself and Fahad dancing to dhol beats outside the court.

Delhi-born Swara stays in the limelight for her outspoken nature. She is known for her strong views on various social and political issues. Here is a list of controversial statements by the actress:

Pathaan Controversy: While replying to a minister, who gave his opinion on the Besharam Rang controversy, Swara responded that our ministers should focus on their own work rather than commenting on an actor’s clothes.

Padmaavat open letter: The actor wrote an open letter to Sanjay Leela Bhansali, who directed Padmaavat. She wrote in the letter that she felt reduced to a vagina at the end of the film and that there was no need to glorify Jauhar. Her letter invited a number of reactions on social media with many people writing that there was no need to make a controversy here.

Hijab row: Swara even spoke on the Hijab controversy. She compared the hijab controversy to Draupadi’s cheerharan in Mahabharat. In her tweet, she mentioned how Draupadi was disrobed in the Mahabharata and the powerful law-makers sitting in the assembly watched silently. She compared it to the present situation.

Paresh Rawal controversy: The actress slammed Bollywood actor Paresh Rawal over his tweets on Arundhati Roy. He had tweeted that the renowned author should suffer the same fate as one stone pelter did (tied to a jeep by an army man). Swara expressed that she was disgusted at his statements, but a lot of people went after her and called her anti-national.

Entertainment Bureau

Entertainment Bureau brings you all updates from the world of entertainment — breaking news, Twitter trends, features, movie reviews, exclusive inter



