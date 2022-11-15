মঙ্গলবার , ১৫ নভেম্বর ২০২২ | ৩০শে কার্তিক, ১৪২৯ বঙ্গাব্দ
Here’s How Marathi TV Actors Kajal Kate And Hrishikesh Shelar Are Related in Real Life

untitled 1 131


Sundara Manamadhe Bharli and Maazhi Tuzhi Reshimgath are popular Marathi TV serials. Various actors in the serial have achieved stardom and acquired a special place in the audience’s hearts. Characters like Shefali (from Maazhi Tuzhi Reshimgath) and Daulat (Sundara Manamadhe Bharli) are among the most-loved ones. While Shefali, with her incredible acting skills, ruled the hearts of her fans; Daulat is known for playing the character of a powerful villain.

In recent times, the news that is making headlines is not their performances but rather their family connection. Kajal Kate, who plays the role of Shefali, and Hrishikesh Shelar, who is known for his role Daulat, know each other in real life. The duo has a close family relationship. Hrishikesh is Kajal’s brother-in-law.

Sneha, Hrishikesh’s wife, is also an actress by profession. Currently, she is playing the role of Jijabai in the serial Ek Mahanayak: Dr. B.R Ambedkar on AndTV. She started her career in theatres and has appeared in shows like Prema Tusha Rang Kasa, Bye Bye Bayko and Duniyadari Filmi Eshtile. The couple has also jointly produced the serial Lakshmi Saadiva Mangalam.

On the work front, Kajal has been doing phenomenally well. The actress has become a household name with her excellent acting skills in the serial Maazhi Tuzhi Reshimgath. She started her career with the play Aftab, when she was just ten years old. Today, she has successfully performed in several television serials like Tujh Mazan Breakup, Swarajyajanani Jijamata, Doctor Don, Vithumauli and Prema Tujh Rang Kasa.

Hrishikesh has also made a strong footing in the television industry. The actor is known for Zindagi Virat, Parees and Sundara Manamadhe Bharli.

Time and again, Hrishikesh and Sneha post pictures together on their social media. Currently, both Kajal and Sneha are enjoying the holidays with their partners. In 2019, Kajal tied the knot with Mumbai Indians’ fitness coach Prateek Kadam. Fans have shown their love for the jiju-saali bond of Kajal and Hrishikesh.

Read all the Latest Movies News here



