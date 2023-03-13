সোমবার , ১৩ মার্চ ২০২৩ | ২৮শে ফাল্গুন, ১৪২৯ বঙ্গাব্দ
  1. অর্থনীতি
  2. আইন-আদালত
  3. আন্তর্জাতিক
  4. ক্যারিয়ার
  5. খেলাধুলা
  6. জাতীয়
  7. তরুণ উদ্যোক্তা
  8. ধর্ম
  9. নারী ও শিশু
  10. প্রবাস সংবাদ
  11. প্রযুক্তি
  12. প্রেস বিজ্ঞপ্তি
  13. বহি বিশ্ব
  14. বাংলাদেশ
  15. বিনোদন
  /  বিনোদন

Here’s What Oscars’ 2023 ‘Everyone Wins’ Gift Bag Contains, Details Inside

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
মার্চ ১৩, ২০২৩ ৮:৫২ অপরাহ্ণ
oscars 2


Last Updated: March 13, 2023, 20:13 IST

Here’s What Oscars 'Everyone Wins' Gift Bag Contains.

Here’s What Oscars ‘Everyone Wins’ Gift Bag Contains.

All the top nominees were gifted with ‘Everyone Wins’ hamper at the 95th Oscars. The gift bag reportedly has 60 luxurious items.

The star-studded Oscars were held today at the Dolby Theatres in Los Angeles. India is beaming with joy on bagging the prestigious award for two films RRR and The Elephant Whisperers. However, all the top nominees also received an ‘Everyone Wins’ gift bag worth $126,000 (around ₹1.03 crore).

Several luxury items including a trip to Italy, have been included in the hamper. Reportedly, the gift bag has around 60 items that mostly focus on promoting luxury wellness. According to a report in The Guardian, some of the luxurious products include food items like Japanese milk bread, a three-night stay for eight guests at an Italian lighthouse and liposuction for the nominees. Hand-harvested organic dates, silk pillowcases, and a selection of chocolates with a special video message are also included in the hamper.

Apart from that, the nominess are also given access to explore an unknown plot of land in Australia, along with a three-night stay in rural Ottawa in Canada. They people can also book a facelift with celebrity surgeon Dr Konstantin Vasyukevich and have an executive hair restoration consultation with a Florida doctor.

The report also revealed that these luxury brands almost pay $4,000 (around ₹3,28 lakhs) to place their product in the hamper. However, it’s on the recipient to use, accept or promote any of the items.

This year, nearly 26 gift bags were given to the top acting and directing nominees like Steven Spielberg, Cate Blanchett and Paul Mescal.

Distinctive Assets’ founder Lash Fary earlier shared with Forbes about how he came up with gifting idea. He shared, “We asked ourselves, ‘How can we be a part of this without doing something with the Academy?’ So we came up with this idea of gifting the top nominees. That way, if they lost, they got this awesome consolation prize. And if they win, they get this as icing on the cake.”

Read all the Latest Movies News here

Aditi Giri

Aditi Giri, Senior Sub-Editor at News18. She is a Bollywood and Biryani enthusiast. She loves talking to your favourite BTown celebrities, and brings Read More



Source link

বিডিনিউজে সর্বশেষ

wm Babul akter
কারাগারে ‘কষ্টের’ কথা বলে আদালতে কাঁদলেন বাবুল আক্তার
বাংলাদেশ
1678719291 photo
Shreyas Iyer could miss cricket for significant period due to back injury | Cricket News
খেলাধুলা
charpoka
Bedbugs: বাড়িতে ছারপোকা, তেলাপোকার উপদ্রব? রইল ৫ মিনিটে পোকা দূর করার পরীক্ষিত ঘরোয়া উপায়
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
oscars 2
Here’s What Oscars’ 2023 ‘Everyone Wins’ Gift Bag Contains, Details Inside
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

বিডিনিউজে জনপ্রিয়

shutterstock 1814846240 16618592364x3 2
Smartphones With 108MP Camera: ভারী DSLR কেন? যখন এই ফোনগুলো দিচ্ছে ১০৮ এমপি ক্যামেরা! দেখে নিন
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
website ban
orders-67-porn-websites-to-be-blocked-for-violating-it-rules-2021 | আইন উল্লঙ্ঘন, আরও ৬৭ পর্ন ওয়েবসাইট ব্লক করল ভারত সরকার – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Make
Durga Puja 2022, দুর্গাপুজো ২০২২, Anubrata mondal village puja,   – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
1662137428 photo
England’s Jonny Bairstow ruled out of T20 World Cup through injury | Cricket News
খেলাধুলা

সর্বশেষ - খেলাধুলা

সর্বোচ্চ পঠিত - খেলাধুলা

আপনার জন্য নির্বাচিত
1595599123 untitled design 2020 07 24t192814.059

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan Calls All-Party Meet on Friday

 IMG 20220330 WA0001

পরিচ্ছন্নতার কাজে নিয়োজিত স্বেচ্ছাসেবী সংগঠন ক্লিন টাঙ্গাইলের মিলনমেলা অনুষ্ঠিত

 wm CTG FIRE

চট্টগ্রামে জুতার কারখানায় আগুন

 strong bones

আপনার হাড়কে মজবুত রাখতে এই আয়ুর্বেদিক টিপসগুলি মেনে চলুন

 untitled design 2022 11 28t200931.657

MP Tejasvi Surya Seen With ‘Absconding’ Rowdy-Sheeter; Bookie Inducted into Party

 studio project 13 17

Kolkata Traffic Police to Surround Markets With Bamboo Barricades

 ilu 1600x1600px

Fighting the good fight – India against Diabetic Retinopathy

 IMG 20220830 WA0044

নাগরপুরে আখ চাষে কৃষকের মুখে হাসি

 wm Ruhul Kabir Rijvi at PressClub 15 10 2021

সরকার পরিকল্পনা ও ষড়যন্ত্র করে কুমিল্লার ঘটনা ঘটিয়েছে: রিজভী

 untitled design 13 5

Director Vasanth’s Sivaranjiniyum Innum Sila Pengalum Certified For Preservation in Japan