Himani Shivpuri Says MeToo Accused Alok Nath Misbehaved with Her Once: ‘When He Is Not Drinking…’

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
সেপ্টেম্বর ৯, ২০২৪ ১০:৩৩ অপরাহ্ণ
Himani Shivpuri Says MeToo Accused Alok Nath Misbehaved with Her Once: ‘When He Is Not Drinking…’

Curated By: Dishya Sharma

Last Updated:

Himani Shivpuri makes a shocking claim about Alok Nath.

Himani Shivpuri makes a shocking claim about Alok Nath.

Alok Nath’s co-star Himani Shivpuri said in a new interview that the actor misbehaved with her during their initial days in NSD.

Yesteryear Himani Shivpuri opened up about working with Alok Nath in new interview. The actress, who has worked with him in films like Hum Saath-Saath Hain, Hum Aapke Hain Koun..! Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham… and Pardes, said that he misbehaved with her when they were studying together in National School of Drama (NSD) but after that, he has never dared to make a move on her. Alok Nath has been accused on sexual misconduct during the MeToo movement in 2018.

“Apart from one incident in the National School of Drama (NSD), I have never faced any problem with him. But, I would hear from people that he was a different person after a few drinks,” she said, in an interview with Siddharth Kanan.

She added that Alok is ‘sanskari’ when he is not drinking. “I have done a lot of work with him in the past and the thing with him is that when he is not drinking, then he is sanskari. His personality was like that of Jekyll and Hyde,” the DDLJ star said.

Delving in the details of one such drunk incident, she recalled that she was once on board a flight with Alok Nath and his wife when he got drunk and was ‘out of control.’ “He was drunk and out of control while we were travelling for an award show, and his wife kept asking him to be calm. I even asked him to get a grip on himself or else he would be deplaned. He was deplaned once in the past because of his behaviour,” Himani shared.

Alok Nath was accused of sexual misconduct by four women in 2018. During the MeToo movement, writer-producer Vinta Nanda accused Alok Nath of spiking her drink and raping her when they were shooting a TV show. After her allegations, actors Navneet Nishan, Deepika Amin and Sandhya Mridul also accused him of sexual abuse. He denied the claims and went underground for a few years.

Dishya Sharma

With 10 years of experience, Dishya has entertainment running in the blood. Her love for Bollywood, Hollywood, and Korean film industries has propelle…Read More



