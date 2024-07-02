মঙ্গলবার , ২ জুলাই ২০২৪ | ১৮ই আষাঢ়, ১৪৩১ বঙ্গাব্দ
  বিনোদন

Hina Khan Gets Emotional As She Shares Video from Her FIRST Chemo: ‘I Refuse to Bow Down’ | Watch

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
জুলাই ২, ২০২৪ ৩:০১ পূর্বাহ্ণ
hina khan breast cancer stage 3 2024 07 6ed69336c0298c16dceaa5bf2cc5dbcb


Actress Hina Khan shares a moving message as she battles stage 3 breast cancer.

Actress Hina Khan shares a moving message as she battles stage 3 breast cancer.

Hina Khan breast cancer update: The TV actress shares a video from her first chemotherapy session alongside a moving note.

TV actress Hina Khan recently revealed that she’s been diagnosed with stage 3 breast cancer. On Monday, Hina shared a video of her visiting a hospital for her first chemotherapy session right after attending an award show. The video begins with Hina posing for the paps on the red carpet and receiving an award at an event. The actress is then seen walking into the hospital for her chemo.

“All glam is gone and I’m ready for my first chemo in the hospital. Let’s get better,” a visibly emotional Hina said in the video. Sharing the clip, Hina wrote, “This award night, I knew about my cancer diagnosis, but I made a conscious choice to normalise it – not just for myself, but for all of us. This was the day that changed everything, it marked the beginning of one of the most challenging phases of my life. So Let’s do some affirmations.”

She continued, “We become what we believe in and I have decided to take this challenge as an opportunity to reinvent myself, again. I have decided to keep the spirit of positivity as the first tool in my toolkit. I choose to Normalise this experience for me and I have consciously decided to manifest the outcome I desire. For me, my work commitments matter. For me my motivation, passion and art matters. I refuse to bow down. This award that I received right before my first chemo was not my motivation alone, in fact I attended this event to reassure my self that I am living up to the benchmark, I have set up for myself. MIND OVER MATTER. I attended the event and went straight up to the hospital for my first chemo. I humbly urge everyone out there too to first Normalise the challenges of your lives then set goals for yourself and try to live up to them all along the way. No matter how hard. Never back down. Never give up.”

Hina’s longtime boyfriend Rocky called her “my fighter” in the comment section. Actress Arti Singh wrote, “You are inspiration to so many… Allah is with you. Your daddy is with you. You are unstoppable like the song you have put. Dua and prayers for you.”

shrishti mugshot 2023 11 7bb105a564bf90c8f65ef71be2fe2958
Shrishti Negi

Shrishti Negi is a journalist with over eight years of experience in the media industry. She leads the Entertainment desk at News18.com. She writes brRead More



Source link

