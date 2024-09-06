Honey Singh BREAKS Silence on Divorce With Shalini Talwar: ‘Separation Ke Baad, Main Theek…’

Honey Singh has spoken about his much-discussed divorce from Shalini Talwar. In November 2023, a Delhi court granted the rapper and his wife a divorce, following a mutual settlement agreement. Before approving the separation, the court asked Singh if he wanted to reconsider the marriage, to which the singer responded that there was no point in living together any longer.

In a candid interview with Mashable India’s The Bombay Journey, Honey Singh opened up about the turbulent times in his personal life. He recalled a heartfelt conversation he had with Sonakshi Sinha during the filming of the Desi Kalakar music video ten years ago, where they discussed marriage at length.

“While shooting in Los Angeles, Sonakshi and I had a long discussion about marriage. I was going through a rough patch in my own marriage, and I confided in her about it. She shared her views on what marriage really means, even though she wasn’t married herself back then,” Honey said, reflecting on the moment.

He went on to praise Sonakshi for her mature understanding of relationships, even at a young age. “I could see in her eyes that she deeply understood the importance of a marital relationship, even though she herself hadn’t been married yet. So, when her wedding day finally came, I remembered our conversation and was genuinely happy for her.”

Speaking about his own divorce, Honey Singh revealed that he wasn’t emotionally affected by the separation. “Mere ko nahi affect kiya kuch bhi,” he said. The rapper recalled that everything happened “suddenly” and shared how his health began improving post-separation. “Jab mera separation hua, uske baad main theek hona shuru hua hu, uske baad meri dawaai kum hui hai (I was sick for a long time, and after the separation, I started feeling better. My medication reduced, and I stopped experiencing symptoms.) It was like I was seeing the world for the first time in seven years.”

Honey Singh also revealed that he and his ex-wife have signed an MoU, preventing both parties from discussing each other in the media, which is why he refrained from going into further details about their split.