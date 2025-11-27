Honey Singh Says He Quit Drugs In 2014 But Needed 8 Years To Recover: ‘Sukhe Nashe Maine…’ | Bollywood News

Last Updated: November 27, 2025, 14:54 IST

Honey Singh reveals he left drugs in 2014 yet took eight years to heal, saying addiction caused deep harm. He advises the youth to stay away from drugs.

Honey Singh revealed that although he quit drugs in 2014, the effects lingered for eight long years, making recovery a slow and painful journey.

As Yo Yo Honey Singh gears up for a multi-city tour across eleven Indian cities, the rapper-singer has spoken about his long strcandidlyuggle with drug addiction. As he prepares for one of the biggest comeback phases of his career, the rapper is using his platform to warn young people about the dangers that nearly destroyed him.

“Drugs Damaged Me Slowly”: Honey Singh’s Candid Warning to Youth

In a heartfelt conversation with NDTV, Honey Singh revealed how addiction crept into his life and hollowed him out without his awareness.

“It caused me a lot of harm, and today I tell all my younger brothers and sisters that they should especially stay away from drugs because they damage you so much,” he said. “Slowly, and you don’t even realize it.”

Honey Singh shared that he quit drugs around 2014, after doctors diagnosed him and told him he was unwell.

“But even then, it still took me 8 years to recover,” he added. “It just wouldn’t leave my system. And I never want anyone, not even an enemy, to go through what I went through.”

His words underscore years of physical, emotional, and psychological turmoil—an ordeal he hopes no one else will repeat.

The Rap He Wrote in Just Minutes

Despite the chaos in his personal life, creativity often struck Honey Singh at unexpected moments. When asked about the fastest rap he has ever written, he immediately recalled one of his well-known tracks.

“‘High Mera Dil’—I wrote it in 5 or 6 minutes,” he said. “No flow created. Just delivered whatever came. Even today, when we perform it, people connect instantly.”

The anecdote reflects a time when music flowed instinctively through him, even when his life was spiraling elsewhere.

Addiction’s Toll on His Marriage With Shalini Talwar

In an old interview, Honey Singh admitted that his addiction did not just affect him—it deeply strained his marriage with Shalini Talwar.

“Unke saath rishte itne badhiya nahi rahe thhe uss waqt. Dooriyan thhi,” he revealed. He described how constant travel, sudden success, and fame drove a wedge between him and his family.

“2011 mei shaadi hone ke baad, 9–10 mahine humlog saath rahe thik thak. Uske baad success ekdum phaata. Mei phir ghar murha hi nahi,” he said. “Mummy, papa, gudiya aur Shalini ko maine ekdum chhod diya thha… Bohot kharab kiya.”

(Translation: My relationship with Shalini was not great at that time. There was distance… After our marriage, we were fine for 9–10 months, but then fame exploded. I stopped going home and neglected my parents, my sister, and Shalini. I did them wrong.)

A Global Tour Marking His Big Return

Honey Singh’s comeback has taken a major leap with his newly unveiled global tour, announced earlier this week. The first international stop is scheduled in Dubai, marking his return to massive live shows after years of limited performances.

While the international leg will cover major global markets, the India chapter has quickly emerged as the most anticipated highlight—signaling the rapper’s full-fledged return to the stage, stronger and more self-aware than ever.

Yatamanyu Narain Yatamanyu Narain is a Sub-Editor at News18.com with a passion for all things entertainment. Whether he’s breaking the latest Bollywood news or chatting with rising stars in the OTT world, he’s always on the hun…Read More Yatamanyu Narain is a Sub-Editor at News18.com with a passion for all things entertainment. Whether he’s breaking the latest Bollywood news or chatting with rising stars in the OTT world, he’s always on the hun… Read More

First Published: November 27, 2025, 13:29 IST

News movies bollywood Honey Singh Says He Quit Drugs In 2014 But Needed 8 Years To Recover: ‘Sukhe Nashe Maine…’