মঙ্গলবার , ৩১ জানুয়ারি ২০২৩ | ১৭ই মাঘ, ১৪২৯ বঙ্গাব্দ
  1. অর্থনীতি
  2. আইন-আদালত
  3. আন্তর্জাতিক
  4. ক্যারিয়ার
  5. খেলাধুলা
  6. জাতীয়
  7. তরুণ উদ্যোক্তা
  8. ধর্ম
  9. নারী ও শিশু
  10. প্রবাস সংবাদ
  11. প্রযুক্তি
  12. প্রেস বিজ্ঞপ্তি
  13. বহি বিশ্ব
  14. বাংলাদেশ
  15. বিনোদন
  /  বিনোদন

Hotness Alert! Tara Sutaria Flaunts Her Curves In Latest Picture and It Will Surely Impress You

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
জানুয়ারি ৩১, ২০২৩ ৬:৩৩ অপরাহ্ণ
tara sutaria 1 2


Last Updated: January 31, 2023, 17:35 IST

Tara Sutaria was recently seen in the action thriller film Ek Villain Returns. (Photo: Instagram)

Tara Sutaria was recently seen in the action thriller film Ek Villain Returns. (Photo: Instagram)

In her latest picture, Tara Sutaria flaunted her toned legs and fit physique. The photo is unquestionably setting major fitness and travel goals.

Tara Sutaria is an actress known for her bold fashion choices and for constantly posting sizzling pictures on social media. Tara’s fashion diaries are replete with fashion inspiration for her fans to refer to, from casual ensembles to slaying festive looks. Be it acing a look in a sequined six yards of grace to showing us true boss babe energy in formal pantsuits, she knows it all.

As much as she loves flaunting her goal-worthy body, she also loves traveling, and she sometimes combines her passions for travel and fashion to create stunning looks against the backdrop of picturesque locations. The diva recently thrilled the internet when she posted a picture of herself in a black and white monokini posing on the beach. Her caption read, “Summer sun, something’s begun. But oh! Oh, those summer nights. Grease baby for life.”

The actress gave us fashion goals for a perfect day on the beach. She chose a black and white monokini with divided torso patterns. The monokini, which had a plunging neckline and showed off her curves. It also had knot details on the back of the neck.

Tara completed her look for the day with silver hoop earrings, which added more glamour to her look. Tara posed for the sun-kissed photo with her bare feet in the sand and her gaze fixed on the vast blue waters of the sea.

She flaunted her toned legs and fit physique and her picture is unquestionably setting major fitness and travel goals. Fans couldn’t stop gushing over Tara’s stunning beauty after she shared this racy photo. Within just a few minutes after the actress posted the image, it went viral and fans flooded the comment section with love and compliments.

On the work front, Tara Sutaria was recently seen in the action thriller film Ek Villain Returns, co-starring Arjun Kapoor, John Abraham, and Disha Patani. She will next be seen in Apurva, alongside Gehraiyaan star Dhairya Karwa, Abhishek Banerjee, and Rajpal Yadav. Apurva is the 26-year-old actress’s first female-oriented film. The official release date of the film, produced by Murad Khetani and directed by Nikhil Nagesh Bhat, is still unknown.

Read all the Latest Movies News here

Entertainment Bureau

Entertainment Bureau brings you all updates from the world of entertainment — breaking news, Twitter trends, features, movie reviews, exclusive interRead More



Source link

বিডিনিউজে সর্বশেষ

received 1185557112352218
‘ড্যান্ডি(গাম)নেশায় আসক্ত পথ শিশুদের পূনর্বাসনে আমাদের করণীয়’শীর্ষক গোল টেবিল বৈঠক
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
wm Mahmuda Khanom Mitu Killing General Motif 16 05 2021 2 1
অভিযোগ গঠনের শুনানি ২০ ফেব্রুয়ারি
বাংলাদেশ
1675168554 photo
Bayern Munich sign Manchester City full back Joao Cancelo on loan | Football News
খেলাধুলা
800162404 11
Jacket Cleaning Tips: এই টিপস মেনে পরিষ্কার করুন পাফার জ্যাকেট, কয়েক মিনিটের মধ্যে দেখাবে নতুনের মতো
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

বিডিনিউজে জনপ্রিয়

shutterstock 1814846240 16618592364x3 2
Smartphones With 108MP Camera: ভারী DSLR কেন? যখন এই ফোনগুলো দিচ্ছে ১০৮ এমপি ক্যামেরা! দেখে নিন
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Make
Durga Puja 2022, দুর্গাপুজো ২০২২, Anubrata mondal village puja,   – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
website ban
orders-67-porn-websites-to-be-blocked-for-violating-it-rules-2021 | আইন উল্লঙ্ঘন, আরও ৬৭ পর্ন ওয়েবসাইট ব্লক করল ভারত সরকার – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
1662137428 photo
England’s Jonny Bairstow ruled out of T20 World Cup through injury | Cricket News
খেলাধুলা

সর্বশেষ - খেলাধুলা

সর্বোচ্চ পঠিত - খেলাধুলা

আপনার জন্য নির্বাচিত
wm mirza fakhrul

‘ইসি গঠনে আইন আরেকটি পাতানো নির্বাচনের নীলনকশা’

 whatsapp 3

will-soon-let-users-to-be-able-to-set-profile-cover-photos | এবার ফেসবুকের মতো কভার ফটো লাগানো যাবে WhatsApp-এ, জেনে নিন বিশদে – News18 Bangla

 ola 3 1

Ola Electric Scooter : দু'দিনে ১১০০ কোটি! ওলা ইলেকট্রিক স্কুটারের 'রেকর্ডে' বাজার তোলপাড়, কিনবেন নাকি?

 wm Education Ministry New Logo 750x563 1

বেসরকারি শিক্ষাপ্রতিষ্ঠানে স্থাপনে নীতিমালা জারি

 1628519172 studio project 6

Give Your Immunity Required Boost With Tomato Juice

 untitled 3 235

Keep a Watch on These Symptoms for Detecting Pregnancy

 image 268131 1629173295

স্রোতের তীব্রতা বাড়ায় সন্ধ্যার পর লঞ্চ-স্পিডবোট চলাচল বন্ধ

 google drive

কম্পিউটার, স্মার্টফোন থেকে ফাইল স্টোর করা যায়, কী ভাবে ব্যবহার করতে হবে Google Drive?

 1628957576 photo

Alonso, Pulisic and debutant Chalobah score as Chelsea coast past Palace | Football News

 1619877077 untitled design 88

‘Jo Darte Hain…’ Mamata Borrows from ‘Sholay’ to Seek Support from Oppn CMs Against Centre