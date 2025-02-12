How Fake Prostitution Charges Cut Short The Stardom Of This Popular Tamil Actress

Last Updated: February 12, 2025, 14:13 IST

Vineetha was a celebrated Tamil and Telugu actress. Wrongly accused of prostitution in 2003, she was proven innocent in 2004. Now, she prefers to stay away from the limelight

Actress Vineetha shook Tamil cinema in the 1990s with her acting skills and glamour. She acted in more than 70 films, including Periya Kuttam, Kattabomman, Chinna Jameen, Vietnam Colony and Mr Madras.

Her first film was in Telugu cinema. While accepting this opportunity, she changed her real name, Lakshmi, and started a new life in cinema with the name ‘Vineetha’.

Vineetha was celebrated in Tamil cinema, working with many leading actors, including Sarathkumar and Prabhu. Vineetha’s first film in Tamil cinema was Oozhiyan, starring Arun Pandian. Before the release of this film, the movie Kattabomman, in which she starred opposite Sarathkumar, was released in 1993 and brought Vineetha recognition.

After Kattabomman, Vineetha had the opportunity to work with leading actors like Vijayakanth, Karthik, Ramki and Jayaram. She also impressed fans by going beyond domestic characters and opting for glamorous roles.

Although Vineetha gained fame in cinema, her personal life turned tragic after her decline in the southern film industry. A scandal involving the actress created a stir in Tamil Nadu. “Vineetha is working as a sex worker,” a news article claimed. A picture of the actress, with her face covered, under arrest and being taken away by the police was widely circulated. When the police arrested her, the actress asked, “Won’t you do something to those who have brought me to this situation?”

It was said that Vineetha wanted to make a film with her younger brother. Meanwhile, some people used this opportunity to sexually exploit the actress. However, after being released on bail, Vineetha explained in an interview that her brother had visited the location for a film shoot and was not involved in prostitution. “Would my mother or sister really take me to prostitution?” she asked.

Vineetha was detained in 2003 on charges of prostitution but was declared innocent in 2004 and subsequently released. After her release, she expressed that the ordeal had caused her significant emotional distress. She claimed that the police had fabricated the case against her in an attempt to tarnish her reputation in society.

After taking a break from the film industry for eight years, Vineetha made a comeback in 2008 with a supporting role in the low-budget drama Enga Raasi Nalla Raasi.

Location : Tamil Nadu, India, India