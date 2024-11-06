How Jaya Bachchan Reacted To Orry Recreating Her Viral Reel With Sonali Bendre

Last Updated: November 06, 2024, 17:08 IST

He recently attended the Diwali bash by Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla in Mumbai, where he had an unexpected meeting with Sonali Bendre. This led to him re-creating the viral paparazzi moment between the actress and Jaya Bachchan.



Orry shared how he approached Sonali for the reel. (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Orhan Awatramani, aka Orry, has become an internet sensation who never fails to entertain. Orry keeps social media buzzing by sharing pictures with popular celebrities or with his out of the box reels. He recently attended the Diwali bash by Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla in Mumbai, where he had an unexpected meeting with Sonali Bendre. This led him to re-create the viral paparazzi moment between the actress and Jaya Bachchan. In the latest, Orry also revealed Jaya Bachchan’s reaction to his reel.

In an interview with The Times of India, Orry talked about how he recreated the viral moment. He revealed that when he ran across Sonali Bendre at the party and asked if she was the girl in the video. While Sonali did not understand initially, Orry elaborated, saying he was talking about her viral reel with Jaya Bachchan and later, she agreed to replicate it. He noted that Sonali was a “good sport” and “I captured her and I made her recreate it. She did it. She was game.”

Orry further revealed that “Jaya Bachchan loved the reel. I can’t talk about the reaction because it was private. Navya (Nanda) and Agastya (Nanda) sent me her reaction video.”

Few days back, Orry and Sonali put a funny spin on her viral moment with Jaya Bachchan earlier this year. In the clip, Orry begins by posing happily for the cameras, but when Sonali enters, he abruptly walks away, imitating Jaya Bachchan’s iconic reaction. The split-screen aspect in the video emphasises his fun characterisation. In the caption, he wrote, “My forever mood at social events.” The humorous video rapidly drew the attention of social media users. Since it was posted, the video has gotten thousands of comments. A person noted, “Orry you never fail to make us laugh out loud.” Others Praised Sonali for playing along in the reel.

https://www.instagram.com/reel/DBnuYQCPx60

The viral moment between Jaya Bachchan and Sonali Bendre occurred during the reception for Aamir Khan’s daughter, Ira Khan, in Mumbai. Sonali was standing nearby while Jaya posed for the cameras with her daughter, Shweta Bachchan. Shweta politely asked Sonali to join them for a quick shot. But the situation became awkward when Jaya walked away just as Sonali entered the frame.