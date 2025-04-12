How Jaya Bachchan Shut Down Amitabh Bachchan Divorce Rumours: ‘Both Will Be Available In Same House’

Last Updated: April 12, 2025, 17:35 IST

Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan are one of the most respected couples in Bollywood. They tied the knot on June 3, 1973, and have been married for over 50 years now. However, in the case of celebrities, their relationships and marriages are often subjected to breakup and divorce rumours. Celebs often have to issue statements to put an end to these speculations. Back in 1998, Jaya Bachchan also shut down divorce rumours during a Rediff chat.

A fan asked Jaya Bachchan, “I don’t know if this chat is still going on, but in case it is: I live in Holland and sometimes we get some desi rumours here. The latest was that Amitabh divorced you. How much of that is true, Jayaji?”

The veteran actress had a witty reply. She wrote, “Bansie: I refuse to give any clarifications of my personal life to anyone. But you’re most welcome to send us a congratulatory e-mail (chat@rediff.co.in) on this address on the third of June 1998, which is our 25th wedding anniversary. We both will be available in the same house and same address.”

For those unversed with Jaya and Amitabh’s love story, they began dating when Jaya was a superstar and Amitabh was trying to establish himself in Bollywood. Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan tied the knot in 1973 in a ‘secret’ ceremony after some years of dating. Amitabh and Jaya made a pact with the team of Zanjeer that if the film succeeds, they would travel to London and celebrate. However, Amitabh Bachchan’s father, Harivansh Rai Bachchan, was not on board with them travelling for a holiday before they got married.

Although Amitabh and Jaya had plans to get married in October 1973, they tied the knot on June 3 of the same year to be able to travel to London together. Jaya Bachchan revealed that they decided to get married seven days before the trip. They tied the knot one day before they had to jet off to London.