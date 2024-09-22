Hrithik Roshan Drops War 2 Set Pic from Italy, Saba Azad Comments ‘My Love’; See Viral Post

Hrithik Roshan is currently in Italy, busy filming his upcoming action drama War 2. On Sunday, he treated fans to a behind-the-scenes photo from the set, which was met with a lot of love from his girlfriend, Saba Azad.

Hrithik took to Instagram to share a picture of himself standing amidst lush green mountains and a clear blue sky. Dressed in a grey t-shirt and striped pants, he’s seen admiring the scenic view while his stylist, Anaita Shroff Adajania, captured the moment. His caption read, “Taking it all in. Photo by

@anaitashroffadajania. Italy. WAR2.”

The actor is in Italy shooting a song sequence with director Ayan Mukerji. Recently, a video from the set surfaced online, showing Hrithik pacing in front of the camera during filming.

In another clip, Hrithik is spotted in a white t-shirt, black half-jacket, and white pants, holding a script while walking with the War 2 crew. Several behind-the-scenes photos also show director Ayan Mukerji on set.

According to Mid-Day, the Italy schedule for War 2 will last 15 days, with Hrithik and potentially Kiara Advani set to shoot a romantic song at iconic locations like Lake Como and the Amalfi Coast. A source shared, “When you have two of the most good-looking actors in the Indian film industry paired for the first time, you need to give audiences songs that will present them in their hottest best. War 2 is going to do exactly that with Hrithik and Kiara, as they head to Italy to shoot a grand romantic number that will take around 6 days to film!”

About War 2, a source previously told Bollywood Hungama, “It’s going to be Hrithik vs Jr NTR in War 2. But the makers smartly and organically have come up with a situation in the film where the two male leads will be seen dancing to a catchy song. It is composed by Pritam and is considered to be one of the biggest highlights of the film.”

The source further said, “Both Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR are known for their dance moves. Interestingly, both were recently seen in two hero films – Hrithik in War and Jr NTR in RRR. Both films had two hero dance numbers that were unanimously loved (Jr NTR shook a leg with Ram Charan in the Oscar-winning song ‘Naatu Naatu’). For War 2, they both come together and hence, one can expect fireworks on the big screen during their number. It’ll be like ‘Jai Jai Shivshankar’ meeting ‘Naatu Naatu’!”

This highly anticipated Bollywood film is slated for a 2025 release.