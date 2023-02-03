শুক্রবার , ৩ ফেব্রুয়ারি ২০২৩ | ২০শে মাঘ, ১৪২৯ বঙ্গাব্দ
  বিনোদন

Hrithik Roshan, Jackson Wang Collaboration on the Cards? Rakesh Roshan Answers

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
ফেব্রুয়ারি ৩, ২০২৩ ৬:৪৭ অপরাহ্ণ
hrithik roshan jackson wang 1


Last Updated: February 03, 2023, 18:02 IST

Hrithik Roshan and family meets K-Pop star Jackson Wang.

Hrithik Roshan and family meets K-Pop star Jackson Wang.

Talking about how he ended up meeting Jackson Wang, Rakesh Roshan explained that they met through a common friend in Singapore.

When Rakesh Roshan shared photos with Jackson Wang, it took the internet by storm. The GOT7 star was in India for Lollapalooza. After the music fest, Wang met Rakesh along with Hrithik Roshan and was seen roaming in Mumbai with Disha Patani. Now, in a recent interview, the veteran filmmaker spoke about meeting Wang. Talking about how he ended up meeting Wang, he explained that they met through a common friend in Singapore.

Roshan told India Today, “I have got a common friend in Singapore. He knows Jackson and knows me very well. He called me and told me that Jackson is coming to India for this show (Lollapalooza India) and he would like to meet you all. I said, of course, most welcome. He is a very talented boy, and we would like to meet him. So, we called him over for dinner and my family was there. We sat down for two-three hours. We discussed music and the shows and how he came up in life, what he went through. That’s all. He had to catch a flight soon, so he left after that.”

Rakesh Roshan also mentioned if Hrithik and Jackson are collaborating, as fans speculated. He said, “No, nothing of that sort.”

Meanwhile, GOT7 member Jackson Wang made the most of his first trip to India. The singer performed at the Lollapalooza in Mumbai over the weekend and appeared to have stayed back a day longer to explore the city. Taking to his Instagram, the 100 Ways singer was seen exploring Colaba and visiting the Gateway of India with Disha Patani and meeting Hrithik Roshan.

The singer began his India visit series with a video of his flight landing in Mumbai. He then shared a soundcheck video for the concert stage, and pictures from the memorable night before he took us by surprise by sharing a video in which he was seen riding a buggy in South Mumbai with Disha by his side. Together, they greeted people on the road, visited the Gateway of India, and seemed to have had a ball.

